Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. The UK will donate more than 100m surplus coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries in the next year, starting in the coming weeks, says Boris Johnson. The prime minister is urging fellow G7 leaders to make similar pledges, ahead of the summit in Cornwall. US President Joe Biden is promising 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses "no strings attached" to 92 low and middle-income countries and the African Union. Campaigners say more needs to be done, quickly.