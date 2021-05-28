Amended tipped wage bill heads for House vote next week

Joint Election Laws Chairman, State Rep. Dan Ryan, representing Charlestown and Chelsea, was busy on the House floor the first full week of June. On Thursday, June 10, in an effort to meet a statutory deadline, Ryan brought a bill to address redistricting and re-precincting through the committee process and to the House floor. Every 10 years, on June 15, cities and towns in the Commonwealth are required to submit new precinct lines using the latest U.S. Census Data. Traditionally, State Legislative and Congressional district boundaries are then set according to those precinct maps. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census data needed for this process will not be available until late September. The House bill proposed by Ryan reverses the order of municipal re-precincting and legislative redistricting so as not to miss a Constitutional deadline for residency in new districts. Chair Ryan explained in a speech from the House floor the intricacies of this bill as succinctly as possible.