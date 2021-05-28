Cancel
Amended tipped wage bill heads for House vote next week

By Bob Sanders
nhbr.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire’s tipped minimum wage won’t be frozen at $3.27 an hour, but it will be untethered from the state minimum wage, if the House Labor Committee version of SB 137 becomes law. This could mean good news or bad news for tipped workers, depending on what the federal government...

