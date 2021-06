The only reliable thing about my hair is that it will do what it wants—when it wants. I have hair that’s a mix of curly and wavy, and it always comes with extra volume. I’ve spent most of my teenage/adult life trying to style my hair to get it to do what I would like, I rarely looked at what I should actually be doing to keep my hair healthy. So when I dove into the world of healthy hair on TikTok and came across the best TikTok haircare hacks, I learned a lot of great tips, some of which I have heard discussed for a while now but I was never brave enough to try.