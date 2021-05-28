Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, May28--6am hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article6am hour -- KVI's Kirby Wilbur in for John Carlson: a final request for you to donate to help Salvation Army NW on this week's Red Kettle virtual fundraiser, the US Senate political battle over a possible Jan. 6th Capitol attack commission, "arrogant, barbarians" who attacked the US Capitol doesn't equate to the Sept. 11th or Pearl Harbor attacks on the US, Idaho police officer says he's been hit by "cancel culture" after being fired for snarky Tik Tok video satirizing NBA's LeBron James, a news reporter sues Chicago's mayor after she publicly announces she'll only conduct individual interviews with reporters of color (BIPOC).

kvi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
County
King County, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Tacoma, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Kvi#Salvation Army Nw#Capitol Attack Commission#Nba#Bipoc#Blm#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related