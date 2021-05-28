LISTEN: John Carlson Show, May28--6am hour

6am hour -- KVI's Kirby Wilbur in for John Carlson: a final request for you to donate to help Salvation Army NW on this week's Red Kettle virtual fundraiser, the US Senate political battle over a possible Jan. 6th Capitol attack commission, "arrogant, barbarians" who attacked the US Capitol doesn't equate to the Sept. 11th or Pearl Harbor attacks on the US, Idaho police officer says he's been hit by "cancel culture" after being fired for snarky Tik Tok video satirizing NBA's LeBron James, a news reporter sues Chicago's mayor after she publicly announces she'll only conduct individual interviews with reporters of color (BIPOC).