Casper, WY

UW athletes learn about brand building

By Davis Potter
Sheridan Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER — With name, image and likeness legislation becoming more prevalent around the country, the University of Wyoming has teamed up with one of its own to start preparing its student-athletes accordingly. UW’s athletic department has partnered with Firestarter, a personal branding firm, to conduct courses for its student-athletes that...

Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Mulerider Rodeo sending three students to College National Finals next month in Casper, Wyo.

The Mulerider Rodeo Team again earned success despite a challenging pandemic year, with three students qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo to be held this June in Casper, Wyoming. Strand Barricklow, Latham Dickson, and Harley Lynn will represent SAU in its 15th consecutive year of qualifying for the College National Finals. Coach Rusty Hayes thanked the University for its support of the team during a challenging year.
Casper, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming High School State Track Championships: May 20-22, 2021

For the first time in two years, state champions will be crowned in Wyoming High School track and field at the state championships in Casper. Girls and boys teams from around the state will compete across all four classifications Thursday through Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium located at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Sheridan distance runners are peaking at the right time heading into state

The Sheridan boys entered the Class 4A East Regional Track & Field meet this past weekend at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper as the prohibitive favorite and the Broncs didn't disappoint. Sheridan finished with 206 points to easily out-distance runner-up Cheyenne Central, which finished with 97.5 points. The Broncs distance...
Natrona County, WYStar-Tribune

Jorgensen to receive UW literacy award

Philanthropist and retired banker John Jorgensen will receive the 2020 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award on Tuesday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum at the conclusion of the Wyoming Reads literacy celebration for first graders at approximately 1:30 p.m. A reception sponsored by the Natrona County Library Foundation will follow the awards presentation.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes win two games in Casper

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. Cheyenne (5-1) topped the Gillette Phantoms (16-1) and Valor Vikings of Casper (6-4). The Coyotes scored 12 runs in the first inning against Gillette. Dorian Pacheco was 3 for 4 with a double...
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

2A West Regional Track Meet [VIDEO] 5-14-21

The 2A West Regional track meet was in Shoshoni on Friday and Saturday with the top 8 individuals and the top 4 relays qualifying for this week's state meet in Casper. On the girl's side, Big Piney had a strong meet to finish 1st with Rocky Mountain 2nd and Riverside 3rd. In the sprint events, Torry Taylor from Big Piney ran 13.89 to win the 100-meter dash while Vaidyn Vanderploeg from Riverside captured the 200 in 27.31. The 400 winner for the girls was Muriel Jones of Big Piney in 1.00.59. In the hurdle races, Breana Ruley of Riverside took the tape in 17.72 and she also won the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 51.78. In the relays, Greybull won the 4x100, Wind River the 4x400, and Wyoming Indian the 4x800 relay. The 1600 medley winner was Big Piney. In the distance races, Muriel Jones of Big Piney added to her total with a win in the 800 in 2.17.99, another win in 1600 in 5.37.01, and yes, a win in the 3200 12.15. 83. So a nice 40 point meet for that young lady.
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.