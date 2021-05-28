Cancel
Tacoma, WA

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, May28--7am hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article7am hour -- why we celebrate Memorial Day in America, putting yourself in the position to sacrifice your life for service to country, examples of how some public schools are becoming enemies to school families, why its important for school families to speak out when they disagree with politically motivated curriculum or school policies, the vexing comments made yesterday by the mother of Tacoma man who was allegedly killed by three city police officers who are now charged with the man's murder, some possible good news for businesses along the Canada/Washington border, an On This Day in History regarding a unique achievement in WA politics.

kvi.com
