On Wednesday Seth Meyers appeared on another host’s talk show, in this case Kelly Clarkson, meaning he had to bring the anecdotes instead of being the one to set them up. What he came with was a Beyoncé story that even the most awkward among us *looks in mirror* can relate to. This particular interaction, brief as it was, took place in 2015 during the 40th anniversary party of Saturday Night Live. At the time Prince was performing onstage, and Meyers was trying to work his way through gaps between the famous guests to get toward the front of the crowd.