Scooter Dude Putt-Putts Down 93 // Celtics-Nets Game 3 Tonight // Mac Jones Shines at OTAs – 5/28 (Hour 1)

The Brooklyn Nets “Big 3” is down to a “Big 1” for Game 5 on Tuesday night, but they are still favored to win the NBA championship, according to Betonline.ag. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both out for Game 5, the team announced Monday. Irving had an MRI on his sprained right ankle, while head coach Steve Nash initially said he believed Harden was working out Monday afternoon, but wasn’t certain if he would play or not. The team later declared Harden out for the game.