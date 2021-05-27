Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Clinical Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease Depends on Both Clinical and Biomarker Evidence

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease should require two components: having one of the characteristic clinical syndromes and positive amyloid β and tau markers. So advises the International Working Group (IWG) in a recent paper published online ahead of print in Lancet Neurology (2021 Apr 29; S1474-4422(21)00066-1). The expert group...

#Clinical Research#Disease#Biomarkers#Lancet Neurology
Healthneurology.org

Implications of FDA Approval of a First Disease-Modifying Therapy for a Neurodegenerative Disease on the Design of Subsequent Clinical Trials

The goal of clinical research is to improve clinical practice. In progressive neurodegenerative conditions without any disease-slowing therapies, this will result in eventual approval of a first disease-modifying treatment. Clinical trials will still be needed to discover treatments that are more effective, safer, or more convenient. This will generate controversies over how to design these trials, specifically, controversies about the use of a placebo control. We consider ethical guidance for these studies with attention to three designs: placebo-controlled trials in the absence of the new drug, placebo-controlled trials with the approved drug as background therapy, and trials with the new drug as an active-control. To understand the practical implications of these designs, we examine experiences in drug development in Multiple Sclerosis (MS). We conclude by contemplating the future of clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Press

June is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

Editor: One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s – the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It is more deadly than heart disease, and more deadly than breast and prostate cancer combined. The health care costs are $355 billion today, rising to over $1.1 trillion by 2050.
Diseases & Treatmentsfa-mag.com

Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Approved In Disease Landmark

Biogen Inc. received approval for its controversial Alzheimer’s disease therapy, a landmark decision that stands to dramatically change treatment for the debilitating brain condition. After decades of research failures by numerous companies, Biogen’s aducanumab became the first drug cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to slow the course...
Mental Healthlongisland.com

Live Webinar: Alzheimer's and Dementia Diagnosis in the Aging Population

For many with cognitive decline, getting a proper diagnosis from a skilled clinician can be difficult. Dr. Absar will take attendees on a journey on how Alzheimer’s and other neurocognitive disorders are diagnosed in the aging population, treatment options, care services, and the importance of pro-active planning will also be discussed.
HealthNewswise

FDA Approves Aducanumab for Alzheimer's Disease

Newswise — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved aducanumab (Biogen/Eisai) to treat Alzheimer's disease. This is the first drug that slows Alzheimer's disease. And, this is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer's treatments. This is a new type of Alzheimer's treatment; it addresses the disease in a way that has never been done before, compared to currently approved drugs.
Diseases & Treatmentsfoxkansas.com

Kansan in clinical trial for Alzheimer's drug

A first of its kind drug to treat Alzheimer's disease was approved today by the FDA. The drug has been tested to treat early Alzheimer's disease but the drug is also controversial. FOX Kansas News reporter Hannah Baker met a Kansan who was part of the trials for the drug...
Diseases & Treatmentskiss951.com

New Drug For Alzheimer’s Disease

Thanks to our friend Christine John-Fuller at the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter for sharing the big news about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving aducanumab (Biogen/Eisai) to treat Alzheimer’s’s disease. Did you know that Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and more than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 of our North Carolina residents? If that number grows they’re estimating as many as 210,000 people will get a diagnosis by 2025.
Diseases & Treatmentsbbcgossip.com

The First Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease Is Here

Alzheimer’s disease was first described by Alois Alzheimer in 1906, and now, more than 100 years later, doctors have an effective drug to treat the cognitive disorder. On June 7, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aducanumab, developed by the U.S.-based biotech Biogen and Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai. But the drug’s approval comes with a caveat. The FDA is requiring Biogen to conduct an additional placebo controlled study of the drug to verify it’s effectiveness in improving people’s memory and cognitive symptoms.
Weight LossAthens Daily Review

Reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease

June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. While a frightening disease for the afflicted and their caregivers alike, there are changes in lifestyle that may reduce one’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia. Doing our best to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia involves keeping our...
Diseases & Treatmentsharborchase.com

Coping with an Alzheimer’s Diagnosis & Navigating Memory Care

When you receive the news that a parent or family member has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, it can feel earth-shattering. With all the feelings, questions, and emotions running through your head, you might be completely overwhelmed and unsure how to cope. HarborChase of Villages Crossing, located in Lady Lake,...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Plasma biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease improve prediction of cognitive decline in cognitively unimpaired elderly populations

Plasma biomarkers of amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration (ATN) need to be characterized in cognitively unimpaired (CU) elderly individuals. We therefore tested if plasma measurements of amyloid-β (Aβ)42/40, phospho-tau217 (P-tau217), and neurofilament light (NfL) together predict clinical deterioration in 435 CU individuals followed for an average of 4.8 ± 1.7 years in the BioFINDER study. A combination of all three plasma biomarkers and basic demographics best predicted change in cognition (Pre-Alzheimer’s Clinical Composite; R2 = 0.14, 95% CI [0.12–0.17]; P < 0.0001) and subsequent AD dementia (AUC = 0.82, 95% CI [0.77–0.91], P < 0.0001). In a simulated clinical trial, a screening algorithm combining all three plasma biomarkers would reduce the required sample size by 70% (95% CI [54–81]; P < 0.001) with cognition as trial endpoint, and by 63% (95% CI [53–70], P < 0.001) with subsequent AD dementia as trial endpoint. Plasma ATN biomarkers show usefulness in cognitively unimpaired populations and could make large clinical trials more feasible and cost-effective.
Healthajmc.com

Dr Shalini Paruthi Discusses Clinical Implications of Diagnosis, Evaluation for Common Sleep Disorders

Shalini Paruthi, MD, medical codirector, St. Luke’s Hospital, Sleep Medicine and Research Center, and cochair of SLEEP 2021, highlights discussion topics that will address best practices for evaluating, diagnosing, and treating common sleep disorders. Beyond pharmaceutical approaches, speakers will discuss alternatives such as cognitive behavioral therapy and lifestyle strategies to...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The clinical use of blood-test factors for Alzheimer’s disease: improving the prediction of cerebral amyloid deposition by the QPLEXAlz plus assay kit

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia, and many studies have focused on finding effective blood biomarkers for the accurate diagnosis of this disease. Predicting cerebral amyloid deposition is considered the key for AD diagnosis because a cerebral amyloid deposition is the hallmark of AD pathogenesis. Previously, blood biomarkers were discovered to predict cerebral amyloid deposition, and further efforts have been made to increase their sensitivity and specificity. In this study, we analyzed blood-test factors (BTFs) that can be commonly measured in medical health check-ups from 149 participants with cognitively normal, 87 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 patients with clinically diagnosed AD dementia with brain amyloid imaging data available. We demonstrated that four factors among regular health check-up blood tests, cortisol, triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, alanine aminotransferase, and free triiodothyronine, showed either a significant difference by or correlation with cerebral amyloid deposition. Furthermore, we made a prediction model for Pittsburgh compound B-positron emission tomography positivity, using BTFs and the previously discovered blood biomarkers, the QPLEXTM Alz plus assay kit biomarker panel, and the area under the curve was significantly increased up to 0.845% with 69.4% sensitivity and 90.6% specificity. These results show that BTFs could be used as co-biomarkers and that a highly advanced prediction model for amyloid plaque deposition could be achieved by the combinational use of diverse biomarkers.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Alzheimer’s Disease Genetics Symposium open for registration

The 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Genetics Global Symposium: Pathway to Translation, supported by NIA and the Alzheimer’ Association, is open for registration. The conference will convene dementia researchers and clinicians to discuss how discoveries in genetics impact biomarker development and discovery and validation of potential treatment targets, and how to apply these findings in basic and translational research.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

