Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Another coup in Mali? Here’s what you need to know.

By Susanna D. Wing
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMali appears to have had yet another coup d’etat. Since 1960, when Mali gained independence from France, there have been five coups — and only one peaceful transition from one democratically elected president to another. This includes two coups in the past nine months, including this one. The 2012 coup was a surprise because for 20 years, Mali had been viewed as a democratic model for emerging democracies and presidential elections were just weeks away. Since then, coups seem to have become commonplace.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#Military Government#Coups#Military Junta#French#Malians#The National Assembly#Ecowas#Untm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Related
PoliticsStrategy Page

Mali: Another Coup Against Previous Coup

The latest (May 24) coup has not been well received by foreign aid donors. This includes France, which supplements the 12,000 UN/AU peacekeeping force with 5,100 French counterterrorism troops who operate throughout the region. The French helped form a similar regional counterterrorism organization, the 5,000 strong G5 force. This is a local auxiliary to the French Sahel counterterrorism force. G5 troops are supplied by Mali and four neighboring countries while the EU (European Union) supplies millions of dollars a year to provide the G5 troops with additional equipment, weapons, training and supplements to their pay. This enables the French force to operate wherever it detects the presence of Islamic terrorists and needs cooperation from local counterterrorism forces they know they can depend on. The least dependable G5 country was Mali, which explains why Islamic terror groups selected Mali as the best candidate for an African sanctuary.