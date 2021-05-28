Cancel
The Battle for Tabcorp heats up as BetMakers Decides to Join in the Race

By Erik Gibbs
gamblingnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTabcorp has suddenly become very popular in Australia, but not with gamblers. The company has fallen on hard times because of COVID-19 and Apollo Global Management and Entain had started a bidding war to try to convince it to sell its gaming assets. A third company has now joined as BetMakers Technology Group Ltd has submitted its own non-binding proposal. While this could be seen as a way for Tabcorp to quickly make a deal and move on, what is happening, instead, is that Tabcorp might now hold out for even more money.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Apollo Global Management#Wagering And Media#Tabcorp Gains Self#Sandon Capital
