Tesla was able to significantly improve deliveries from its China factory in May compared to the previous month. Giga Shanghai increased their number by 29%, to 33,463 units. China is one of the key markets for Tesla and the manufacturer continues to hold a commanding position there. According to the industry association CPCA (China Passenger Car Association), the company delivered 33,463 Chinese-made vehicles to customers. This corresponds to an increase of about 29% over the previous month. In April, Giga Shanghai was temporarily stopped for maintenance, which led to a decrease in the number of deliveries. It, in turn, became a cause for concern for investors who were worried about whether Tesla would be able to maintain its position in the important Chinese market. These concerns were also spread by a number of misleading articles.