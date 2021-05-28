Cancel
Tuca and Bertie Season 2 release date, Cast and Trailer

By Roger Harris
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuca and Bertie season 2 is long-awaited after the sudden vanishing of season 1 from Netflix. The web series is based on situational comedy. The show was aired for the first time on Netflix in May 2019. But suddenly, Netflix stopped playing the web series that disappointed the fan base of the show. Tuca & Bertie Season 1 had 10 episodes.

Pick of the Day: "Tuca & Bertie"

Praise be: “Tuca & Bertie” has risen from the dead, and its resurrection is everything you’d hope and more. Adult Swim revived Lisa Hanawalt’s critically acclaimed animated series following its cancellation at Netflix, and the move has done nothing to slow down the narrative’s delightfully demented momentum. Season 2 doesn’t skip a beat in reuniting us with our favorite loud-mouth toucan and anxious song thrush as they get into all sorts of shenanigans.
Where To Stream Tuca & Bertie?

‘Tuca & Bertie’ is an adult animated series that first premiered as a Netflix Original but was later picked up by Cartoon Network for its Adult Swim block. It is created by Lisa Hanawalt, who previously worked on ‘BoJack Horseman‘ and features a similar array of anthropomorphic characters, mainly the titular female bird-women. The series focuses on the friendship between Tuca and Bertie and their various day-to-day activities, with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voicing the main characters. If you enjoy animated comedies with mature themes or female-centric shows, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ will entertain you, and here’s where you can watch it online.
Tuca & Bertie's move to Adult Swim allows it to soar in Season 2

Tuca & Bertie ushered in a wave of thoughtful, compassionate and much-needed transformation in storytelling of sexual assaults: Season 1's depiction of the aftermath of a sexual assault "was a masterclass in the future of sexual assault storytelling — one in which we don't need triggering, violent assault scenes constructed for the male gaze, and instead center survivors, and explore how this violence has impacted them," says Kylie Cheung. "What started with Tuca & Bertie in 2019 has ushered in a wave of thoughtful, compassionate and much-needed transformation in storytelling of sexual assaults — primarily from more and more women writers and directors, after years of male writers like Dan Weiss and David Benioff of Game of Thrones fame having notoriously subjected audiences to almost countless graphic rape scenes. After all, for lazy, male writers, sexual violence will always be a quick and easy means for 'shock factor,' or the simplest way to make a female character 'grow.' Instead, we can now turn to female creators. From HBO's I May Destroy You to Promising Young Woman, produced by Margot Robbie, we're increasingly witnessing an evolution in the presentation of and dialogue around rape culture in media — starting with the dated idea we need rape scenes at all."
Merlin Season 6- Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Wondering about the latest updates on Merlin Season 6, canceled or renewed? Here we got some information for you. Merlin is an adventurous fictional series, which is much-loved by the viewers. It is one of the best series, written by Jones, created by Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps, and produced by Shine Limited. This fantasy anime is rated 7.9 on IMDb with massive success. Always appreciated for cinematic visuals, the magical story is not about to revive with its season 6. The predictions for the renewal of Merlin Season 6 went down, after the ending of Season 5. The creators were asked questions about Season 6 renewal in an interview. It was hinted that Season 6 of Merlin might come, only if graphs of profit and fans’ popularity get increased but later BBC announced its concluding season, which anyway disheartened the audience. Let’s find the possibility of its renewal.
'Tuca and Bertie' Season 2: Cast And Creator Talk the Comedy's Surprising and Deep Return

It’s fitting that a show about two bird-women besties who can survive anything together would survive the unthinkable; in this case, Tuca & Bertie Netflix cancellation in 2019. Though the streamer said goodbye to the show, it’s coming back for a highly anticipated second season on Adult Swim. And Lisa Hanawalt’s bright, silly, and gently introspective comedy is stronger than ever.
Tuca and Bertie Season 2 Episode 1: What to Expect?

‘Tuca & Bertie’ revolves around its two titular 30-year-old bird-women sharing the same apartment building. Their friendship evolves throughout the first season, although they are extremely opposite in nature. Fans of the show might be aware of the ending of season 1, where Tuca chooses to live with her aunt and siblings hoping to work upon the rough edges in their relationship. As the second season approaches near, here’s everything we know about the season premiere!
Puncch Beat Season 2 Trailer Review: Priyank Sharma vs Siddharth Sharma Rivalry continues, Cast, Release Date!

ALT Balaji is all set to launch the brand new season of its prominent web series titled Puncch Beat. Yes, we are talking about the new ALT Balaji show Puncch Beat Season 2. The first season of the series was released in 2019 and has received a very positive response from the viewers. After seeing the success of the first season, the makers have to bring the second season of the show with more drama, entertainment, many more. Recently, the makers have released the trailer of the second season on social media. Through this post, the viewers will get all the needed details about the second season such as star cast, plot, streaming platform, release date, and many more.
'Tuca & Bertie' Season 2 Premieres Tonight, Here's How to Watch

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 13 on its new home — Adult Swim. The show was originally a Netflix original series but was canceled after just one season before it was rescued by Cartoon Network's mature block. You can watch the show's triumphant return with a cable subscription, or online in one of several ways.
'Tuca & Bertie' Is Back but Not on Netflix

Initially, the Netflix original show Tuca & Bertie was canceled after just one season. The show was all about two best friends and their lives together as neighbors as they deal with real issues, from relationship troubles to anxiety and depression to the struggle to pay bills. So when it was canceled, fans were upset.
Netflix releases it's July 2021 tv and Movie lineup

Netflix Announces Every Movie And TV Show Releasing In July 2021 In case the summer heat drives you back indoors Netflix has you covered with new movies and series coming to the streaming platform in July. The Austin Powers trilogy will come to Netflix on July 1st (Yeah baby, yeah!) One of the Charlie’s Angels movies will debut, although it’s unclear which one. Rom-coms will keep you grabbing for tissues with Life as We Know It starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel and Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman’s No Strings Attached, but most importantly the entire Twilight series will come to Netflix next month. And for comedy fans, Mindy Kaling’s series Never Have I Ever is back for season two.
Riverdale Season 6- Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer

A piece of great news for fans of Riverdale, before we wrap up the remaining half of Season 5 this summer, we are aware of its future, as officially announced by the creators. Our favorite teen dramatic adventure is on the way and fans are delighted at the renewal of the dark teen series. The series debuted in January 2017, which is coming up with new seasons every year. Riverdale is an adventurous teen drama based on Archie Comics, which received positive reviews from all over. It is adapted by CW and produced by Warner Bros. Now, it is coming back to rock the floor again… We don’t have to speculate much on the probabilities of season 6 of Riverdale, as we already have an idea of its next installment, which is announced officially by the makers. While season 5 of Riverdale still has a couple of months until it returns with its second half, The CW has already declared the premiere date for the forthcoming season which took audience excitement to another level. Here are all the latest updates of Riverdale Season 6.
New on Netflix: The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Netflix has unofficially anointed July the Month of the Teen. Several adolescent-aimed projects are hitting the streaming service next month, including second seasons of Mindy Kaling’s delightful coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever and Outer Banks, a soapy teen drama filmed on the Carolina coast. Perhaps even more urgently, all five of the Twilight Saga films will be available for streaming. In short, Netflix has ensured that your summer days are filled with hot gossip and forbidden love.
Netflix: Black Mirror season 6 is not coming to Netflix in July 2021

It’s been 745 days,106 weeks and 17,880 hours since Black Mirror season 5 premiered on Netflix but who’s counting… uh, we are!. The Netflix original series has been M.I.A. ever since it aired its last episode, “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too,” featuring American singer Miley Cyrus, and we’re wondering why there hasn’t been much news ever since the season 5 finale.
Teaser Trailer: "The Harder They Fall"

The first trailer and several new photos have been released from Netflix’s all-star Black western ensemble “The Harder They Fall” which arrives later this year. “Lovecraft Country” breakout Jonathan Majors plays outlaw Nat Love who discovers that the man (Idris Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison. He reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.
HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' Series Premiere to Air on the CW

XOXO, you know you … will love this news if you’re a Gossip Girl fan. The series premiere of the new HBO Max original reboot of the drama that ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012 will have a special broadcast on the CW on Friday, July 9, at 8/7c. (It drops on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8.) The episode will then be available to stream on the CW’s free digital platforms, the CW app and cwtv.com.
Disney Plus's Turner And Hooch Reboot Show Gets Slobbering First Trailer

The first trailer for the Disney+ show Turner and Hooch has been released. The series is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie about a cop and his slobbering canine assistant. The new show is actually a sequel to the original movie, with Josh Peck (Fuller House) playing Scott Turner Jr., a US marshal and the son of Hanks's now-dead character. It seems that before he died, Turner Sr. rescued another giant French mastiff from a shelter and wanted his son to have it--as one character says, "It's almost like the original Hooch came back." Lots of chaotic dog-related hijinks ensure, as Turner tries to control his to his unruly new pet and the pair set out to solve crimes. Check the trailer out below: