Inspired by His Daughter, Eduardo Is Eating Better, Exercising, and Saving Money

I want to begin by saying that radical self-care is as importantto me as oxygen, carbs and cake, as a life without either of these would finish me off!. We all know that self-care is important, along with self-love, self-respect, and so on. We all know that having a bubble bath, going for a massage or simply going for a walk in the countryside should be part of our life to relax and unwind. However, many of us do not take the time to do these things, and many believe that what they want is not necessary when they begin to raise a family.