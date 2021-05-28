Inspired by His Daughter, Eduardo Is Eating Better, Exercising, and Saving Money
I went for my yearly physical and found out my cholesterol had gone up. At first, I was prescribed medication, but it was costly. My doctor said if I went off the medication, I would need to eat better and exercise more. It was true: I wasn’t eating healthy meals and I felt tired all the time. I’d skip going out with my family or joining them on walks. I had previously found Challenge brochures in the break room at work, and apart from my cholesterol, the spark that got me to act was my oldest daughter.thriveglobal.com