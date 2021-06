How much security should you have? Better said, how much do you pay for security of your classified information? Start at the basics. Know what is critical to protect. Is it information? A classified item? Or is it a process, a process which makes an otherwise unclassified piece of equipment a possible surprise on the battlefield which will save the lives of our soldiers? In short, don’t let cost drive your decisions. While no one in the C-suite wants to hear this, they also don’t want to read about one of their programs being compromised either.