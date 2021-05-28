Cancel
The Judiciary's Electronic Court System Gets Poor Marks | Plus, A Look at Judicial Noms' Pay

By Jacqueline Thomsen
Law.com
 19 days ago

Congress & CourtsLaw.com

First Circuit Adopts ‘Irrevocable Liability’ Test To Determine When Securities Transaction Is Domestic

In the landmark case of Morrison v. National Australia Bank Ltd., 561 U.S. 247 (2010), the U.S. Supreme Court limited the extraterritorial effect of the federal securities laws, holding that they cover only transactions involving securities listed on domestic exchanges or domestic transactions in other securities. Recently, in Securities Exchange Commission v. Morrone, 997 F.3d 52 (1st Cir. 2021), the First Circuit joined the Second, Third and Ninth Circuits in holding that transactions qualify as domestic depending on the location of the buyer or seller when they become irrevocably liable to receive or deliver the security. At the same time, the court rejected an extra limitation advanced by the Second Circuit that would exclude transactions otherwise “predominantly foreign.” While that split in authority has been fading away for SEC actions because of legislative amendments made after Morrison, it may persist as to private actions where Morrison remains the governing standard.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Supreme Court orders new review of data scraping in LinkedIn case

The U.S. Supreme Court threw out a lower court ruling on Monday that would have given companies and individuals broad scope in scraping information from online services. Why it matters: In remanding the case between LinkedIn and hiQ back for further proceedings, the Supreme Court will give Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn, another chance to make the case that bulk collection of even publicly available data threatens individual privacy.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Two Notable Eighth Circuit Rulings on Qualified Immunity

In twin opinions released May 27, the Eighth Circuit dispelled the impression that, even in a court dominated by nominees of Republican presidents, qualified immunity will inevitably block challenges to police officers’ use of deadly force or Tasers. One decision, Masters v. City of Independence, Nos. 19-2199 & 19-2242, 2021...
Politicsmarylandmatters.org

Opinion: If Society Values Redemption, Then Changes to Sentencing Rule Are Necessary

Opportunity for parole should be based on two factors: meeting terms of punishment and rehabilitation. The Court of Appeals is considering amending Maryland Rule 4-345 to provide a reasonable path to release for those who were convicted of crimes committed when they were younger than 25, when science tells us they had not reached the level of culpability that we ascribe to adult decision-making.
LawLaw.com

As DOJ Confirms a Change in Antitrust Patent Policy, Lawyers Prepare for Shifting Demand

The Justice Department has confirmed it is looking to develop new policies surrounding how standard-essential patents might be used as tools for anticompetitive practices. The change in policy will mean big business for law firms that can combine highly technical IP advice with their antitrust and litigation practices, with one lawyer likening the demanding skill set to “three-dimensional chess.”
Congress & CourtsIPWatchdog.com

CAFC Remands Walker Process Antitrust Issue to Fifth Circuit under Xitronex I Precedent

“Simply put, this is not a patent case. Rather, this case purports to raise novel Fifth Circuit antitrust issues.” – CAFC. On June 10, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) transferred Ronald Chandler et. al. v. Phoenix Services, LLC to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit due to lack of jurisdiction, since the case did not arise under the patent laws of the United States. The CAFC previously affirmed a holding that U.S. Patent No. 8,171,993 (‘993 patent) was unenforceable due to inequitable conduct because Heat On-The-Fly, the company that filed for the ‘993 patent, knowingly didn’t disclose prior uses of the process.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Federal Civil Rights Acts Don't Ban Discrimination Based on Country of Incorporation

From today's decision by Judge Lewis J. Liman (S.D.N.Y.) in Bibliotechnical Athenaeum v. American University of Beirut:. BA is an Israeli corporation with its principal place of business in New York, New York. It claims that its "primary purpose is to fight against anti-Israeli discrimination." AUB is an accredited university located in Beirut, Lebanon. It has a New York office where it "regularly holds activities," and it is chartered by the New York Board of Regents and accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Congress & Courtsabovethelaw.com

D’Oh! Lawyer Argues Wrong Case In Front Of Ninth Circuit

This… has to sting. This is basically your childhood nightmare of taking a test naked and unprepared except the lawyer version — oh, and it’s as real as a heart attack. Poor Chad Hatfield. The litigator had multiple cases to argue in front on the Ninth Circuit this month, and on June 7th he argued the first. During the argument, he was talking about fibromyalgia symptoms when it was clear something was wrong. See, the instant case was about diabetes, manic-depressive disorder, and social phobia.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell plays his Supreme Court card

(CNN) — If President Joe Biden wants to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, he had better hope a seat opens up between now and the end of 2022. That's the unmistakeable message sent by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) in an interview Monday with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Outrage grows as Justice seeks to contain subpoena fallout

Attorney General Merrick Garland is scrambling to contain the fallout of a widening Justice Department scandal as Democratic allies and the press express outrage over revelations that his agency secretly obtained records of lawmakers, reporters and dozens of others as it carried out aggressive leak investigations during the Trump presidency.