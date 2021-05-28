The Judiciary's Electronic Court System Gets Poor Marks | Plus, A Look at Judicial Noms' Pay

In the landmark case of Morrison v. National Australia Bank Ltd., 561 U.S. 247 (2010), the U.S. Supreme Court limited the extraterritorial effect of the federal securities laws, holding that they cover only transactions involving securities listed on domestic exchanges or domestic transactions in other securities. Recently, in Securities Exchange Commission v. Morrone, 997 F.3d 52 (1st Cir. 2021), the First Circuit joined the Second, Third and Ninth Circuits in holding that transactions qualify as domestic depending on the location of the buyer or seller when they become irrevocably liable to receive or deliver the security. At the same time, the court rejected an extra limitation advanced by the Second Circuit that would exclude transactions otherwise “predominantly foreign.” While that split in authority has been fading away for SEC actions because of legislative amendments made after Morrison, it may persist as to private actions where Morrison remains the governing standard.