I would have pegged this as a Valentino, but it’s Oscar de la Renta. Which is neither here nor there, beyond being interesting from a brand perspective. She, in it and in this photo, is giving me real Bored, Rich Megastar vibes. She could be on the patio of her mansion, leaning against the wall and awaiting her nightly bourbon while ruminating deeply on how beauty is fleeting but talent is forever. Like a modern Norma Desmond, except in the future it’ll be a robot army of actress clones so that every movie stars Fan Bingbing 2021 or Nicole Kidman 2001 or Young Paul Newman, and also hopefully no one will end up dead in her pool.