The History of Student Loans and How to Avoid Repeating It
If it feels like your student loan servicer raids your bank account every month, imagine how 13th-century Oxford University applicants felt. This bit of history of student loans might surprise you: Using the first documented system of education debt in 1240, aspiring scholars had to deposit their valuable possessions — anything from precious metal cutlery to hand-made animal-skin books — in wooden chests to secure funding. That’s how student loans were invented.www.kten.com