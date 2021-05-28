Cancel
Williamson County, TX

Strong, severe storms possible this afternoon, tonight

By Kasey Johns
audacy.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Talk1370.com) -- Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of Central Texas Friday afternoon into the overnight hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Williamson County until 7PM... The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Texas under a "slight" risk (2 out of 5)...

www.audacy.com
San Antonio, TX
Williamson County, TX
#Severe Thunderstorms#West Texas#Extreme Weather
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTIES At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lago Vista, or 11 miles west of Anderson Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL...CENTRAL HAYS...TRAVIS...CENTRAL BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Granger Dam to near Buda. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Lockhart, Elgin, Bastrop, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Granger, Lexington, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Hutto and Manor.