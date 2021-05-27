Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami and Community Blood Center host blood drive June 3

oxfordobserver.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami University and the Community Blood Center (CBC) will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Miami’s Shriver Center, 701 E. Spring St. CBC is a not-for-profit organization. Earlier this year, Miami partnered with CBC for blood drives on Feb. 25 and April 21. Those who give three times this summer will be eligible to receive a free GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) T-shirt. All Miami faculty, staff, and students are invited to give.

oxfordobserver.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#Miami University#Donate Blood#Cbc#Time#The Red Cross#Novavax#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.