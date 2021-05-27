Miami and Community Blood Center host blood drive June 3

Miami University and the Community Blood Center (CBC) will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Miami’s Shriver Center, 701 E. Spring St. CBC is a not-for-profit organization. Earlier this year, Miami partnered with CBC for blood drives on Feb. 25 and April 21. Those who give three times this summer will be eligible to receive a free GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) T-shirt. All Miami faculty, staff, and students are invited to give.