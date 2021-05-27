Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles losing streak could hit double digits today

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo... the Orioles. Things aren’t great right now, we have all seen for ourselves in whatever games we’ve watched ever since John Means threw his no-hitter. The Orioles were 15-16 after winning that game, almost back to .500. They’ve gone 2-16 since then, sinking steadily to be the team with the worst record in all of baseball. They have not stopped being bad at home and now they’re losing on the road too.

www.camdenchat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Markakis
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Stevie Wilkerson
Person
Dashiell Hammett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Duquette Era#White Sox#Tigers#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Country
Germany
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
Venango County, PADerrick

Orioles win 8-7 thriller with Ikes

Rocky Grove weathered a last-ditch comeback by Eisenhower and escaped with an 8-7 victory in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Saturday. Coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles jumped out to a 3-1 edge after one inning of play before Eisenhower tied it with two runs in the third. Rocky Grove regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a lone run, but the Knights went up 5-4 with two in the top of the fifth. The Orioles fired right back with three in the bottom half and another run in the sixth to make it 8-5. Eisenhower plated two in their final at-bat but couldn't make the comeback.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hitting streak at 10 games

Mullins went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The outfielder got aboard with a double and scored in the fourth inning. In the eighth, Mullins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and scored on a two-RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle. The 26-year-old Mullins is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 11-for-39 (.282) in that span. He's slashing .312/.374/.516 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored across 174 plate appearances overall. He's also gone 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: On track to return soon

Santander (ankle) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Bowie and is expected to be activated during the Orioles' weekend series against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander struggled to a .196/.230/.321 slash line prior to spraining his left ankle, though that came in a small sample of...
MLBchatsports.com

Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are undefeated in June

The Orioles achieved the unthinkable at Camden Yards on Tuesday night. They won a baseball game. OK, sure, that doesn’t seem too impressive on its face, but you have to admit that—for at least a minute during their 14-game losing streak—you thought it might be possible that they wouldn’t win another game this summer. It would have been embarrassing and enraging, but it also would have been historic, and perhaps that is worth something.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Homers against Yankees

Franco went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. Franco had gone hitless in his last seven at-bats, but he bounced back Sunday with his second three-hit performance of the season. The 28-year-old is now hitting .211 with four home runs, 21 RBI and 11 runs this year.
MLBchatsports.com

Where does the Orioles’ 14-game losing streak rank in MLB’s modern era?

The Orioles’ 14th straight loss in Monday’s Memorial Day matinee against the Minnesota Twins isn’t close to the longest losing streak in modern major league history. It’s not even close to their own franchise record. Those belong to the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 games in a row, and...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from the Yankees’ failure to sweep

Yesterday the New York Yankees came away with the series win against the Baltimore Orioles, but they failed to sweep the lowly Baltimore team. In years past, the Yankees have been dominant against the team both at Yankee Stadium and at Camden Yards. In the past, Camden Yards was called either the south Bronx or the Yankees south. But this year, in three series, they have not been able to sweep a series against them.
chatsports.com

Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are a June juggernaut

Turns out winning baseball games is a lot more fun than losing them. Who would have thought? The Orioles’ current three-game run is the longest active streak in the AL East, and it is tied for the second-longest active streak in all of MLB. Thanks to another dip in form from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the O’s have lifted from the absolute bottom of the league standings. They are now only the second-worst team in baseball. Huzzah!
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orioles knock off Twins to end lengthy losing streaks

Pedro Severino and Maikel Franco homered and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 7-4 win against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Trey Mancini had two hits and drove in two runs for the Orioles, who had lost 16 straight games to the Twins going back to 2018, which was the longest ongoing losing streak by one MLB team vs. another.
MLBk101fm.net

Orioles Snap 14-Game Losing Streak By Beating Twins

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 08: Josh Donaldson #24 of the Minnesota Twins fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning during game one of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on September 8, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) Cedric Mullins...
MLBchatsports.com

Monday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are enjoying June

Good morning, Camden Chatters. It’s been quite a lovely month of June, hasn’t it?. Oh, sure, it’s gotten swelteringly hot in these parts the last few days. And those screeching, dive-bombing cicadas are swarming everywhere. And that pesky pandemic is still lingering. Those things aren’t very lovely. But for the...
MLBNBC Washington

Orioles Snap 14-Game Losing Streak But Relish's Hot Dog Race Woes Live on

O's snap 14-game losing streak but Relish’s woes live on originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Orioles picked up their first win in more than two weeks Tuesday, beating the Minnesota Twins 7-4 to snap a 14-game losing streak. It was a much-needed win for Baltimore, which holds the...
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Twins drop second straight to Orioles

Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer and DJ Stewart added a two-run shot as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 6-3 Wednesday night. The Orioles have won two in a row after snapping their 14-game losing streak Tuesday, which also ended a 16-game dry spell against the Twins dating to 2018. This also was Baltimore's first home series victory this year — the team took two of three — and the Orioles had not won consecutive games since they won three from April 29 to May 1.
MLB101.9 KELO-FM

Twins lose to the Orioles

Andrew McCutchen homered twice and drove in four runs, Odubel Herrera homered twice, singled and knocked in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the host Cincinnati Reds 17-3 on Tuesday. Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and knocked in three runs and Ronald Torreyes had two hits, including his first home...
MLBMLB

Orioles' future on display at Double-A Bowie

HARTFORD, Conn. – Adley Rutschman had been waiting to catch Grayson Rodriguez again. Having previously worked with his fellow Top 100 prospect at Class A Delmarva in 2019 and last year’s alternate site, Rutschman was filled with anticipation about being behind the plate for Rodriguez’s Double-A Bowie debut Wednesday in Hartford.