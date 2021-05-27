Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles losing streak could hit double digits today

Rocky Grove weathered a last-ditch comeback by Eisenhower and escaped with an 8-7 victory in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Saturday. Coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles jumped out to a 3-1 edge after one inning of play before Eisenhower tied it with two runs in the third. Rocky Grove regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a lone run, but the Knights went up 5-4 with two in the top of the fifth. The Orioles fired right back with three in the bottom half and another run in the sixth to make it 8-5. Eisenhower plated two in their final at-bat but couldn't make the comeback.