AmpliTube Slash and AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix on sale for only $25 USD each
IK Multimedia has launched another sale in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The AmpliTube Legends Krazy Deal includes two essential gear collections for guitarists. AmpliTube Slash is a suite of Slash’s signature guitar effects, amps and cabs that he uses on tour and in the studio. We worked closely with Slash to recreate his rigs perfectly and Slash says we nailed it. Now you can play and record with the exact sounds that make the legend.rekkerd.org