AmpliTube Slash and AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix on sale for only $25 USD each

Never mind the recent high-tech moves into lossless audio – the allure of vinyl records shows no sign of slowing down. While DJs and turntablists have specific requirements when it comes to record player selection, the average home listener has very different needs – connectivity, upgradeability and aesthetics are chief among them. Here, we’ve listed some of the very finest turntables for home use right now, which are all fully equipped to get the best out of your discs, and more besides.