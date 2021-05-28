Cancel
MBA, U/W, AE, Construction Lending Jobs; Multimedia, Jumbo, Warehouse, Rental Products; Lenders React to GSE Changes

By by: Rob Chrisman
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 19 days ago

Traffic is already bad out there! Here’s a sign on a beekeeper’s truck: “If you see me running, things have gone poorly, and you should run too.” Life throws us plenty of surprises, and has plenty of non-mortgage stuff. Thank you to Jeremy P. for passing along this article on the “50 Oldest Restaurants in Each State.” Did you know that America’s top hundred landowners now control an area as large as the state of Florida, and that their accumulation of property has increased by fifty percent since 2007? While we’re on land and its use, Indiana’s Carol K. reminded me that self-storage is a notably American phenomenon: 90% of the world's self-storage inventory is in the U.S., about 1 in 10 US households are customers, and self-storage units take up 1.9 billion square feet, roughly 33-000 football fields. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, this week’s is sponsored by Shamrock Home Loans and features an interview by me of CEO Dean Harrington discussing how Shamrock communicates with its workforce with an emphasis on morale.)

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
EconomyMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE Jobs; Sec. Marketing, Training, Processing, Due Diligence, TPO Products

I was spending a little time yesterday evening at the local cannabis club with my favorite bud-tender (an ombudsman!), and she was telling me about how businesses are seeing a labor shortage, not a job shortage. There are “help wanted” signs everywhere, but service and hospitality businesses are having trouble attracting employees back to work. And the economic rebound is being hamstrung by it. If you want to go to the local diner and spend money on lunch, but they don’t have the staff to be open for lunch, you might opt for the PB&J at home. And that scenario is being carried out everywhere. Want to buy a car, but there are none due to a chip shortage? Want to buy a house but no one is selling? The list goes on. But good LOs are good at adapting to different economic conditions and helping their clients, sometimes in clever ways. Speaking of which, today’s 100th audio version of the commentary is available here. This week’s is sponsored by Symmetry Lending, rolling out more HELOC solutions as a way of MLOs retaining control of their customer relationships, and today’s episode includes an interview with yours truly about conferences, rates, and the news cycle.
Personal FinanceMMORPG News

Super pawn pay day loans uperPawn is a mortgage lender which has been servicing residents in the w

SuperPawn is a home loan company which has been servicing residents within the part that is western of usa since 2004. this business is a component of money America. Presently, Super Pawn provides services that are lending clients surviving in Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Ca. you will find 42 shop places throughout these states. SuperPawn is extremely distinguished in the market for supplying quality solutions. This business runs conventional pawnshops since well as providing loan solutions to clients. SuperPawn is most beneficial understood for the collection of good quality precious precious precious jewelry readily available for resale. Providing two sorts of loans, SuperPawn is amongst the leading loan providers in the united states. They feature pawn loans and payday loans, that are both short-term loans online installment OK providing quick usage of cash funds.
RetailMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, Ops, MLO Jobs; Warehouse, Sales, Execution, Analytics Tools; Tech Survey; Disaster Updates

With plenty of in-person mortgage events slated for the remainder of 2021, it is good that human brains are specialized for facial recognition and that we’re not chimps whose brains are specialized to recognize something else. (But that would be a great ice breaker at conferences!) Americans are generally an optimistic lot. If you’re bearish and wrong, you’re ridiculed. If you’re bearish and right, you’re vilified. I hope that these home industry “folks in the know” are wrong about their predictions on the future price of water for the public. Drinking a lot of water is important for anyone’s health, but builders have seen an increase in interest in four other design features for home owners with an eye on health. In general, home builders are on the front-line of inflation news, given lumber, energy, appliance, land, labor, and permit costs that don’t show many signs of going down. But economists, as usual, diverge on inflation thoughts, saying things like, “Gasoline prices may not make a big difference in someone’s spending if they’re not commuting anymore” versus, “Energy prices always make their way through the consumers goods distribution channels.” We’ll see! available here. This week’s is sponsored by MCT and today features Part One an interview with Phil Rasori on the economics of buy and sell side execution benefits of BAM Marketplace, the world's first truly open loan exchange between unapproved counterparties.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Ops Jobs; VOA, Intelligence, Appraisal, Landing Page Tools; Events and Training in June and into July

Time is flying, and the months click by. We’re approaching the Summer Solstice. (Here in Sitka, AK, the official sunrise is around 4AM and it sets around 10PM.) As a lender, did you add to your coffers in the first quarter? If not, or if you only broke even, perhaps it is time for a change. As expected, for most lender, their pipelines and margins rolled into 2021. Independent mortgage bankers made $3,361 on each loan in the first quarter of 2021, which was the best first quarter on record. In fact, net production profits reached their highest level for any first quarter since the inception of MBA’s report in 2008. To balance out that good news, available housing inventory continues to disappoint, especially in April, according to research by Zillow. Inventory fell 1.4% compared to March and is down 30% from a year ago. This drove prices to increase 11.6% on a YOY basis, which was the fastest increase in the history of the Zillow Home Price Index, which goes back 25 years. The typical home was on the market for only 7 days before accepting an offer. Zillow economists are forecasting another big year for home price growth, expecting to see 11.6% growth through April 2022. Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by MCT’s BAM Marketplace, the industry’s first truly open loan exchange between unapproved counterparties.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

MLO Jobs; Pricing, Servicing, Processing, VOE Tools; Non-Agency and Jumbo Updates; LO Comp

Real estate agents will tell you that offering above asking price is only the first step, with many buyers also waiving contingencies, skipping inspections, or providing free lease-backs to sellers, along with offers for the seller to remain in the home for a period of time after closing, rent-free. When something becomes too expensive, consumers begin talking about price elasticity and substitution. Rent instead of own. Kerosene instead of whale oil. Cod instead of halibut. Tea instead of coffee. When lumber becomes too expensive, there are substitutes like stone/masonry, steel, or… bamboo. Hey, don’t knock it: the 2,264 giant pandas left in the world can’t be wrong! Do mortgage loan originators (MLOs) ever become too expensive? They’re the drivers of a lender’s activity, but LO comp continues to be an issue, perhaps by not being an issue. LOs and their managers should have a refresher, and attorney Brian Levy addresses LO comp in his latest piece. One thing that will never have a true substitute are the Code Talkers from World War II. Unfortunately last week four of them passed away in the Navajo Nation, leaving only 27 of them alive. Do your kids a favor and explain who Code Talkers are. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May, providing top-quality tax, audit, business advisory, and technology risk consulting & solutions.)
Newport Beach, CAdcvelocity.com

ALERE PROPERTY GROUP BEGINS CONSTRUCTION ON NEW INLAND EMPIRE 211,000-SF INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE

Newport Beach and Ontario, Calif. (June 11, 2021) – Alere Property Group, one of the largest and most active developers and investors of industrial real estate in Southern California, today announced that development is underway at 1656 S. Cucamonga Avenue, a Class A ±211,000-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse in Ontario, Calif. At completion, the project will feature 40-foot clear height and ±5,000 square feet of two-story office space. Additionally, Alere acquired two existing Orange County industrial assets in separate transactions. The acquisitions are located in Irvine and Huntington Beach and collectively add ±167,000 square feet to Alere’s well-established portfolio, which includes over 30 million square feet of high-quality Southern California industrial space valued at over $5.5 billion.
Virginia StateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Non-QM, MLO, AE Jobs Nationwide; VA, PMI, ECOA, Pricing; LO Compliance Products

Friday: time for some random non-mortgage stuff. Everyone knows that if you lose one sense, your other senses become enhanced. Which is why people with no sense of humor have a heightened sense of self-importance. Jeff Bezos… your divorce so bad you’re going to leave Earth? That’s something! Every state (watch, whenever I use the term “every” folks find exceptions… which is fine, it’s how I learn) has a state mineral, or a mammal, or a motto. What about a state gun? A state firearm has only been designated by eight of the fifty states in the U.S: Alaska, Arizona, Utah, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Tennessee. Some years ago, the U.S. had 78,000 fewer truck drivers than it needed. Now that shortfall is 280,000. As a result, truckers are getting perks they weren’t just a few years ago. Lastly, do you like lobster? Due to limited supply and high demand, lobster’s back to being expensive. The wholesale price of live, 1.25-pound lobsters in New England was $9.01 per pound on May 1, which was up $2.70 per pound compared to May 1, 2020. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here. This week’s is sponsored by MCT and today features Part Two of an interview with Phil Rasori on the economics of buy and sell side execution benefits of BAM Marketplace, the world's first truly open loan exchange between unapproved counterparties.)
Maryland StateCaymanmama.com

NFM Lending Named as a Top Mortgage Lender Nationally, #1 in Maryland

Linthicum Heights, MD, United States, 06/10/2021 / SubmitMyPR /. NFM Lending is proud to announce that they ranked #1 in Maryland and #37 nationally in the Top Mortgage Lenders 2021 by Scotsman Guide. Each year, Scotsman Guide compiles a list of the nation’s top-producing mortgage companies and publicly traded banks...
Economymortgageintroducer.com

Loans Warehouse: Second charge lending up 76% annually

Second charge lending has returned to pre-pandemic levels following a 76% record breaking year-on-year increase, according to Loans Warehouse. On a monthly basis, lending has increased by 15%. The volume lent in May was £90m, up £12.4m on April, and the number of completions was up 14% to 2,172. Average...
Personal Financempamag.com

Hard money lender on how brokers should react to investment loan limits

The FHFA’s new limits on second home and non-owner occupied lending have pushed deals into Darel Daik’s arms. Daik (pictured) is CEO of Noble Mortgage & Investments in Texas, a specialist hard-money lender for investors with some volume still done on the conventional side. As many lenders and brokers are restricted to selling only 7% of these loans to agencies, he’s got business and questions coming his way from mortgage professionals across the country.
Marketsthefintechtimes.com

Hometrack Launch Climate Change Risk Management Product for Lenders

A brand new Climate Change Risk product has been launched by Hometrack, a provider of insight and intelligence to the mortgage market, to help lenders increase their understanding of the impact of climate change on property valuation and meet increasing regulation from the Bank of England. Lenders will gain greater...
Annville, PALebanon Valley College

Alum Reflects on Warehouse Production Amidst Pandemic

Things happen for a reason, and for Gabrielle Cressman ’19, this could not be any truer. At the start of her internship search, Cressman applied for a position with WebstaurantStore’s supply chain team. She interviewed but did not make the cut. However, WebstaurantStore interviewed her for an operations support services internship.
Worldindiaeveryday.com

Govt approves construction of 361000 houses under PMAY-U scheme

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), the government has approved 708 proposals for the construction of 3.61 lakh houses. The decision was taken at the 54th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under .... Govt approves construction of 361000 houses under PMAY-U scheme. This article...
Personal Financenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Looking for top-up home loan? Changing lenders may help

Jun. 7—You can take a top-up home loan from your existing lender or shift the loan to another with a request to top-up. No all those who transfer their loans do it for better rates. Many also do it because they are looking for a top-up loan, and another bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC) is willing to offer a better deal.
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

Construction shocker: Sector sheds jobs

Here’s a surprising detail from Friday's jobs report: America is seeing insatiable building demand, but the sector that most directly benefits is shedding workers. Why it matters: A material crunch and supply chain mess are holding down job gains. Driving the news: The construction sector shed 20,000 jobs in May.
Credits & LoansMortgageNewsDaily.com

GSE Scramble to Comply with FHFA, CFPB Changes

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) are trying to sort out ways to implement several major changes imposed on them from outside sources. Freddie Mac recently issued updates to its Seller/Servicing Guide to comply with the Revised General Qualified Mortgage Rule announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Agency (CFPB). This rule was promulgated to replace the so-called GSE Patch which is due to expire soon.
Collegesspotonnewjersey.com

Poll: Hiring Outlook Optimistic for College Students and Recent Grads

Sometimes overlooked in a tight labor market, U.S. hiring decision-makers say their companies are optimistic about hiring a variety of groups this year, including recent college graduates, college students and vocational/career tech graduates. This is according to a new survey from...
BusinessHousing Wire

MBA’s Mike Fratantoni on the latest jobs report

In this HousingWire Daily episode, Mortgage Bankers Association’s Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni reviews the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report on employment conditions and discusses how labor and supply constraints in the construction sector are impacting homebuyers. Additionally, he also explains what the latest...
Economyscdigest.com

Supply Chain News: What do Warehouse and Factory Workers Value in the Jobs?

What do blue collar workers in distribution, manufacturing, and logistics think about the jobs in terms of pay, job satisfaction and more?. Supply Chain Digest Says... What’s more, among workers who chose to stay in a job for five years or longer, the reason they cited most often was “I liked my work schedule,” the report finds.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Wall Street Journal: Explosion in Online Sales Spurred Major Investments in Companies Like King of Prussia’s Radial

The pandemic-driven explosion in online sales has spurred major investments in online fulfillment and technology providers such as King of Prussia’s Radial which help businesses meet their online shopping demand, writes Jennifer Smith for The Wall Street Journal. Furthermore, e-commerce providers are not anticipating any major drops in demand as...