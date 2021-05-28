MBA, U/W, AE, Construction Lending Jobs; Multimedia, Jumbo, Warehouse, Rental Products; Lenders React to GSE Changes

Time is flying, and the months click by. We’re approaching the Summer Solstice. (Here in Sitka, AK, the official sunrise is around 4AM and it sets around 10PM.) As a lender, did you add to your coffers in the first quarter? If not, or if you only broke even, perhaps it is time for a change. As expected, for most lender, their pipelines and margins rolled into 2021. Independent mortgage bankers made $3,361 on each loan in the first quarter of 2021, which was the best first quarter on record. In fact, net production profits reached their highest level for any first quarter since the inception of MBA’s report in 2008. To balance out that good news, available housing inventory continues to disappoint, especially in April, according to research by Zillow. Inventory fell 1.4% compared to March and is down 30% from a year ago. This drove prices to increase 11.6% on a YOY basis, which was the fastest increase in the history of the Zillow Home Price Index, which goes back 25 years. The typical home was on the market for only 7 days before accepting an offer. Zillow economists are forecasting another big year for home price growth, expecting to see 11.6% growth through April 2022. Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by MCT’s BAM Marketplace, the industry’s first truly open loan exchange between unapproved counterparties.