W.A. Production has launched another value bundle, offering well over 90% off on the Titan EDM Bundle 3, comprising 8 sound packs and a tutorial course. If you are a producer who has mad skill, melodies and beat pattern ideas that you know are going to be chart-topping, club shaking, festival anthems. We want to offer you our support by providing you with the finest audio samples that will showcase your unstoppable talent like a true Titan – New volume of our Titan EDM series is here!