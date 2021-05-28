Cancel
Tyler, TX

Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool Opens This Weekend, Free Rides Offered

By Melz On The MIC
Posted by 
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic is almost over yall and we're about to have quite possibly the wildest summer ever as everyone begins to take their masks off and put their swim wear on. Everyone is bursting at the seams to go back outside!. Some good news for folks who have been missing...

1073kissfmtexas.com
Tyler, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
#Free Rides#Opening Ceremony#Forest Park#Pandemic#The Fun Forest Park Pool#The Fun Forest Pool
Houston, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

If Your Kids Love Dinosaurs, Take them to Houston to See Victoria

I love learning about those massive creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago called dinosaurs. They were a combination of peaceful animals pared with some veracious predators. Learning about these fascinating creatures is always fun. In Houston this Summer, you can learn about one of the largest tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, Victoria.
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Study Says This is the Most Popular Cookout Food in Texas

While it doesn’t have to be warm outside for me to fire my grill up, I do tend to cook out more often this time of year. With it being summertime and more people getting the grills and smokers going, Smoked Meat Sunday crunched the numbers to determine the favorite cookout food in each state and for the most part, the results were kind of surprising to me.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Looking Back to Friday Night Shopping at Montgomery Ward in Tyler

I thought I'd take a little trip down memory lane, A Flashback Friday if you will. Before Walmart was the number one retailer in the world, before JC Penny, even before Target, there was Montgomery Ward. There used to be a two story shopping experience where Tyler Spine and Joint is now full of electronics, the latest fashions, home goods and an escalator I loved playing on.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Bogie Has Been At The Shelter For More Than Six Months

Bogie has previously been featured as our Pet Of The Week and he's still waiting to be adopted. During his time at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Bogie has maintained his weight, aged six months and is ready to give lots of love to his adopting family. He's got a beautiful coat with some piercing eyes. Bogie is now seven and a half and still comes in at ninety pounds. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People says, "Bogie would thrive as a member of an active family especially if there is another dog in the family." He apparently has a pretty soft side too because he's also described as laid back and a real sweatheart. Bogies has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
LifestylePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Beat The Heat With A Backyard Water Park

Being stuck inside has taken a toll on all of us, especially kids. So this summer, create the ultimate backyard water park with any or all of these awesome water toys! From slip n slides to full-on inflatables, your kids will have a blast while keeping cool!
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Surprises Await With Tyler’s Free Book Exchange

Maybe you'll find a surprising read about the history of the chupacabra that you never knew you needed. Here's how you can grab a free book this summer. The Little Free Library works off of the "take a book, return a book" philosophy, and it's caught on so much that there are more than twenty locations now in Tyler alone.
DrinksPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Free Beer For All Americans Could Be Happening Thanks To Anheuser-Busch

The push to get to herd immunity could have you receiving a free Budweiser from Anheuser-Busch. President Biden has set July 4th as a goal to have at least 70% of the American population at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. At that point we would reach 'herd immunity'. If that goal is reached, then Anheuser-Busch says it will buy every American, of legal drinking age, a beer! This is just another way in a growing list of ways in which companies, states and the government are encouraging people to get vaccinated.
WalmartPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Walmart Announces it Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

East Texans hoping to save on Christmas shopping this year will have to look outside of in-store shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving Day. In a pretty shocking, although appreciated, announcement today the world's largest retailer revealed that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. In recent years Walmart...
Food & DrinksPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Eggsactly 3 Places in ETX to Enjoy Delicious Dishes on Egg Day

Egg Day is not something local people usually talk about in an excited way, that is unless you are a local foodie like me. The other day, I went to the store and chased somebody down until they could tell me where they kept the pre-cooked hard-boiled eggs. I needed it for a homemade Cobb Salad I was making. I also love to use them to add in my tuna sandwiches. It saves me precious time that I could be using doing other stuff instead of cooking on the stove and worrying that my hard-boiled eggs won't come out great.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Tyler, TXKLTV

Tyler Piano Company closing after 80 years of business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Piano Company is closing its doors after 80 years of business in East Texas. The company used to have several stores in the East Texas area. The last remaining one was owned by Bill Jeffreys. Jeffreys is retiring after 20 years of ownership, bringing an...