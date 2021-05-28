Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool Opens This Weekend, Free Rides Offered

Bogie has previously been featured as our Pet Of The Week and he's still waiting to be adopted. During his time at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Bogie has maintained his weight, aged six months and is ready to give lots of love to his adopting family. He's got a beautiful coat with some piercing eyes. Bogie is now seven and a half and still comes in at ninety pounds. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People says, "Bogie would thrive as a member of an active family especially if there is another dog in the family." He apparently has a pretty soft side too because he's also described as laid back and a real sweatheart. Bogies has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.