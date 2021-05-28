Is IoT fulfilling its potential and how will 5G help?

-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Sequans Communications S.A., a leader in 4G and 5G IoT solutions, has successfully adopted the Cadence® Virtuoso® RF Solution, including the Cadence Spectre® X RF Simulator and Cadence EMX® Planar 3D Solver, for high-frequency RF harmonic balance and electromagnetic (EM) analysis and signoff, to develop its next-generation 5G IoT platform. Sequans also used the Cadence AWR® Visual System Simulator™ (VSS) software to predict and measure overall system performance and functionality in support of the 5G New Radio (NR) and internet of things (IoT) communication standards. The comprehensive, full-suite solution from Cadence enabled Sequans engineers to achieve a 2X performance improvement versus its legacy solution and reduce time to market while ensuring a high level of accuracy.