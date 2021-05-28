Is IoT fulfilling its potential and how will 5G help?

The simulations of the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have confirmed the performance and scalability of the new global IoT standard DECT-2020 New Radio (NR) for massive machine type of communication. The technology, already on its way to being included in the 5G standard, exceeds the 5G requirements defined by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Wirepas, a key contributor to the new standard with its connectivity software, see these results pave the way for the global expansion of the technology.