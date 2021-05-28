Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Is IoT fulfilling its potential and how will 5G help?

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet of things (IoT) is often hyped up by device and network vendors as a solution for challenges in almost any industry today. And then 5G came along to work hand-in-hand with IoT to add even more improvements, whether it is simply for connectivity or for fast, near real-time response rates.

www.electronicproducts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Data Monetization#5g#Information Security#Gartner#Verizon Business#Ee Times#Iot 5g World#Abi Research#Nxp Semiconductors#Siglent Technologies#Microchip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologyeverythingrf.com

VTT Research Confirms New IoT Standard Meets 5G Requirements for Massive IoT

The simulations of the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have confirmed the performance and scalability of the new global IoT standard DECT-2020 New Radio (NR) for massive machine type of communication. The technology, already on its way to being included in the 5G standard, exceeds the 5G requirements defined by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Wirepas, a key contributor to the new standard with its connectivity software, see these results pave the way for the global expansion of the technology.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Barracuda expands its scalable IoT connectivity solution with support for powerful analytics capabilities from Crosser

Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that customers can now run Crosser Edge Analytics software directly on Barracuda Secure Connector. Barracuda's scalable IoT hardware connectivity solution running the Crosser node application addresses the need for both secure connectivity in large, distributed environments and accurate analytics at scale.
Computersthefastmode.com

SAM Raises $20M Funding to Lead IoT Security for 5G Networks

SAM Seamless Network, a network security startup, recently announced it has raised $20M in Series B funding. SAM specializes in protecting networks and smart devices for SMBs and consumers through an innovative software security solution integrated into the network gateway. SAM also recently launched an API-based intelligence service that provides...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Arm empowers MCU software developers to capitalize on IoT potential

- The Internet of Things (IoT) is quickly transitioning to a period of rapid growth, driven by increased compute, connectivity and security capabilities, the rapid evolution of machine learning (ML) processing at the endpoint, 5G deployments and evolving IoT platforms from major cloud service providers. This is a new, more...
TechnologyItproportal

How 5G can help power the CX of 2021 and beyond

5G is a big priority for telecommunications providers in the UK, with the technology promising to transform mobile communication across the world. The rollout is gathering pace, with operator EE (BT) recently announcing that a further 35 towns and cities across the UK have started to go live on their new 5G ultrafast mobile broadband network. As the rollout continues, the buzz heightens in tandem – but how will this new technology change the customer experience (CX)?
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

As Edge Applications Multiply, OpenInfra Community Delivers StarlingX 5.0, Offering Cloud Infrastructure Stack for 5G, IoT

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. StarlingX—the open source edge computing and IoT cloud platform optimized for low-latency and high-performance applications—is available in its 5.0 release today. StarlingX combines Ceph, OpenStack, Kubernetes and more to create a full-featured cloud software stack that provides everything carriers and enterprises need to deploy an edge cloud on a few servers or hundreds of them.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Telit and ASOCS Partner on Turnkey Private 5G Networks for Industrial IoT

ASOCS’ industry-first 5G “private network in a box” includes the Telit FT980 industrial data terminal, network core, access, radio, SIM cards and management tool. Fully configured evaluation kit delivers ready-to-run private standalone (SA) 5G Industry 4.0 applications for enterprise systems integrators, manufacturing IT departments and more. Telit, a global enabler...
Technologyttownmedia.com

Artiza Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Ensuring Reliable 5G Implementation with its Modular Testing Solution, DuoSIM-5G

The solution delivers unlimited scalability and deep customization to help users achieve superior efficiencies and ownership experience. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network equipment testing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Artiza Networks, Inc. with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for helping companies test the most demanding features to implement 5G networks. Artiza has built on its existing DuoSIM technology to design and deliver the DuoSIM-5G, a 5G network testing solution.
BusinessNeowin

Microsoft acquires ReFirm Labs to enhance its Azure Defender for IoT platform

Given the rising number of cyberattacks by state-sponsored groups and other malicious actors, Microsoft has been investing heavily in expanding its cybersecurity capabilities. Last month, the software giant released a new tool called Counterfit that automates the security testing of an organization's AI systems and partnered with Darktrace to help customers combat cyber threats with AI.
TechnologyTechRepublic

5G and edge computing will help define the winners in the digital economy

Enterprise technology providers must help telcos embrace cloud platforms, a new IBM study suggests. Unprecedented hypergrowth as a result of 5G should begin around mid-decade, and to prepare, communications service providers need to ensure they have the right pieces in place to thrive, according to a new IBM study. These include corporate strategy, technological and operational processes and, of course, infrastructure.
Electronicsreadwrite.com

How to Choose the Right Sensor for Your IoT Device

The choice of sensor type can have a major impact on your IoT application. A good selection of sensors will provide the most valuable insights — but considerations like cost and ease of installation may impact what data you can collect effectively. You Want to Choose the Right Sensor for...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Sequans Licenses CEVA 5G Modem IP for Broadband IoT Applications

CEVA, a leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, announced that Sequans Communications, a leading provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for IoT, has licensed the PentaG 5G New Radio (NR) IP to power its upcoming 5G platform. Sequans will leverage PentaG to ensure its 5G platform will meet the extreme performance, low latency, and strict power budget requirements of the IoT industry.
Cell PhonesEmbedded.com

How audio edge processors enable voice integration in IoT devices

Dedicated audio edge processors with a focus on audio fidelity and with machine learning optimized cores are the key to providing IoT devices with voice user interfaces without the need for a high bandwidth internet connection. From home automation and eCommerce to healthcare and automotive, more industries are now combining...
Technologyviavisolutions.com

How Private 5G Networks Can Change the World

In an increasingly digital world where every pillar of information is now online, lightning-fast connectivity, rock-solid reliability, and impenetrable security are transforming into essentials within the network industry. 5G transforms the connected ecosystem and pushes the boundaries of connectivity to lay the foundation of a faster, more secure, and sustainable future.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Sequans Communications Adopts Cadence RF Solution to Develop Next-Generation 5G IoT Platform

-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Sequans Communications S.A., a leader in 4G and 5G IoT solutions, has successfully adopted the Cadence® Virtuoso® RF Solution, including the Cadence Spectre® X RF Simulator and Cadence EMX® Planar 3D Solver, for high-frequency RF harmonic balance and electromagnetic (EM) analysis and signoff, to develop its next-generation 5G IoT platform. Sequans also used the Cadence AWR® Visual System Simulator™ (VSS) software to predict and measure overall system performance and functionality in support of the 5G New Radio (NR) and internet of things (IoT) communication standards. The comprehensive, full-suite solution from Cadence enabled Sequans engineers to achieve a 2X performance improvement versus its legacy solution and reduce time to market while ensuring a high level of accuracy.
Technologyinvesting.com

How a Lack of Trust Helped IOTA to Create Its Tech

When you think about the mighty internet of things, what comes to mind first? Is it your robot hoover, filling itself with cleaning solution? Is it the street cameras, which send an emergency signal to an ambulance after catching an accident on tape?. By 2025, an estimated 30.9 billion connected...
Technologythefastmode.com

How Automated Machinery Can Achieve Its Full Potential With the Right IoT Solution Featured

As the demand for larger-scale industrial operations increases, so too does the need for industrial automation, especially in production plants. Operators are leveraging the latest technology available as they continually seek maximized profit and the automation of time-consuming processes in order to remain competitive in a fast-moving industry. In fact, it is estimated that the number of industrial robots worldwide continues to grow by around 14% annually.
Cell PhonesMiami Herald

Qualcomm unveils 7 new Internet of Things chips to power smart grocery carts, remote work tech

Qualcomm has been working for years to get its mobile technology into other products besides smartphones — think drones, laptops and smart security cameras. Those efforts to connect the unconnected — generally called the Internet of Things — have recently started to deliver consequential financial results for Qualcomm, with revenue topping $1 billion in each of the past two quarters.