Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

5 Mom Types You Will Find at Splash Kingdom Water Park

By Jen Austin
Posted by 
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you see a mom wearing a Dora The Explorer towel around her waist at the water park this summer, there's going to be a perfectly good explanation for it. I'm always amazed at the precision with which moms attack the day and manage the process of being at Splash Kingdom. Miraculously, mom is the ultimate tour guide even though she's part of the tour, and she makes complex things look so simple. By the time we reach the water park, we have most likely done these things:

1073kissfmtexas.com
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Sunscreen#Race#Calories#Swimming#Pringles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Knox County, TNknoxfocus.com

Splash pads help beat the heat at three Knox County parks

As the weather heats up, take comfort knowing you can stay cool every day at three splash pads in Knox County. The 2021 splash pad season started May 1 and runs through September 12. The free automated water playgrounds are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, weather permitting.
Broomfield, CObroomfieldenterprise.com

The Bay Aquatic Park’s reopening brings splash of normalcy

For the first time since 2019, kids got to glide down the slides and wade in the water at The Bay Aquatic Park in Broomfield. The park didn’t open last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chilly temperatures and cloudy skies on opening day Tuesday didn’t stop kids from jumping in.
Spokane, WAnbcrightnow.com

Splish Splash! Here's how you can make DIY water toys

SPOKANE, WA - With hot conditions across the region, you're probably wondering how you can cool off at home. Well, you're in luck. There's a ton of DIY water toys you can make with things you most likely already have at home. One Seattle blogger came up with a fun...
LifestylePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Beat The Heat With A Backyard Water Park

Being stuck inside has taken a toll on all of us, especially kids. So this summer, create the ultimate backyard water park with any or all of these awesome water toys! From slip n slides to full-on inflatables, your kids will have a blast while keeping cool!
Medway, MAtownofmedway.org

Choate Park Splash Pad will OPEN!

We have GREAT news! The Choate Park Splash Pad will OPEN this Saturday, June 5. Weekend hours will be 10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. Regular weekday hours will begin in Mid June, but with the heatwave coming, the splash pad will be open from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. this Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Have fun and stay cool!
Petsmacaronikid.com

DIY Summer Camp: Find Your Family Fun® with The Animal Kingdom

Bring the excitement of summer camp to your own home with our specially curated family-friendly itinerary of themed activities. We've created a sample schedule to help you brainstorm ideas that will work best for your family. This week, find your family fun® with the ANIMAL KINGDOM. Lion Pancakes. Ingredients: pancake...
Travelmesabitribune.com

Fun at the splash park

Josh Knapp and his daughter Adley run hand in hand through the fountains at the splash park in Hibbing Monday afternoon. After a year of the park being inactive due to COVID restrictions the water is on in time for summer.
Relationshipswichitabyeb.com

Family Fun Series: Tanganyika Falls Splash Park

As a local Independent Insurance Agent, TJ seeks to find the best deal for clients by providing great coverage at highly competitive rates specializing in auto, home, business, and life insurance. For more, you can also check out his Facebook or Instagram page. Something brand new if you didn’t make...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Splash Mountain Now Loading Every Row at Magic Kingdom

Physical distancing is disappearing at Walt Disney World. At Magic Kingdom, we noticed that every seat and row of Splash Mountain logs are now being filled again, increasing capacity for the ride. Unlike other attractions, Splash Mountain never had dividers on the seats, so rows were being left empty instead.
Lifestylethecolonytx.gov

Splash Park Construction Is Underway

GREAT NEWS! Construction on The Colony's new splash park is underway!. The location is adjacent to Kids Colony Park. During the construction period the pavilion at Kids Colony is CLOSED in order to be expanded as part of the construction project. The playgrounds and basketball court are still OPEN and available for use. Please use caution when visiting the area. For more info contact Parks & Recreation at (972)625-1106.
Saginaw, MIWNEM

Splash park opens just in time to beat the summer heat

The first taste of a real summer is giving folks an appetite to beat the sizzling heat. The first taste of a real summer is giving folks an appetite to beat the sizzling heat. Now that Saginaw’s splash park is open, children and adults alike are in perfect agreement on how to beat the heat.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Disney World Extends Select Park Hours for the Return of Fireworks

As summer continues to kick off in the parks, July 1st will bring the magical and momentous occasion into both the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. And, before you head back to the Disney Parks, were giving you the schedule details you need to know about ahead of time! The Magic Kingdom will stay open past its regular 9 PM closing to feature the Happily Ever After fireworks at 9:15 PM since the Magic...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: Area splash pads, water fun for family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Summer break is in full swing along with summer-like temperatures. With the increase in the temperatures and humidity, the search for ways to cool off is likely underway for many. Kait Baumgartner, an Indianapolis Moms contributor, was on Daybreak Wednesday. She talked about some area places to...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Is Disney World’s Cinderella’s Royal Table Worth It?

Cinderella’s Royal Table is about as iconic as you can get when it comes to restaurants in Disney World — you’re eating INSIDE the castle at the end of Main Street. But, are princesses and prime real estate worth the high price tag and headache of actually getting a reservation here? Let’s find out.