Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Make Red Carpet Debut

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Megan the Stallion and Pardison Fontaine engaged in some major PDA while making their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. After bringing the romance to the iHeart red carpet, Megan and Pardi headed inside for the awards show where Megan won the Best Collaboration award for her Beyoncé-featured track "Savage."

onairwithryan.iheart.com
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Pardison Fontaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Iheartradio Music Awards#Red Carpet Debut#Pda#Iheart#Instagram Live#The Ig Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Teases The Return Of Alter Ego Tina Snow

Back in December of 2018, Megan Thee Stallioncame through with her breakout project Tina Snow which boasted some incredible hits such as "Big Ole Freak" and "Freak Nasty." It was here that fans became acquainted with her empowering raps that had a whole new energy to them. Following this project, Megan quickly ascended to superstardom, and after dropping her project Good News a few months ago, she won Best New Artist at the Grammys.
MusicSFGate

Megan Thee Stallion Exacts Revenge on Politician in 'Thot Shit' Video

Megan Thee Stallion exacts revenge on a hypocritical politician in her new video for “Thot Shit.” The visual features the reemergence of Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow. In the Aube Perrie-directed visual, a politician leaves a misogynistic comment on one of Megan’s videos, while at the same time being turned on by the visual. Megan and her Hotties spring into action in the horror film-styled clip. They track him everywhere, from a bathtub to a diner to hitting him with a truck. In the end, vengeance comes to full fruition on an operating table. In a livestream before the video premiered, Megan said the song began as a freestyle. “Hands on my knees, shaking ass on my thot shit,” she raps on the hook.
Musicenergy941.com

Megan Thee Stallion New Single Premiere

Megan Thee Stallion teased Twitter with a sexy nurse photo to promote her new single ‘Thot Sh$t”. She will take live questions from fans Thursday night her YouTube channelyou.
Hair CareEssence

Megan Thee Stallion Loves Her Natural Hair—And We Do Too!

Tap in to see which products she uses to keep her hair healthy. “Movie” rapper Megan Thee Stallion is on a natural hair journey and we absolutely love to see it. On June 7, she announced that she has a new song due out this week and also showed a few shots of her big, natural curls. Her hair stylist is Kellon Deryck, who has also worked with other music queens like Missy Elliott, the City Girls, Teyana Taylor and Nicki Minaj.
Celebritiesb969fm.com

The Celeb Web – Megan Thee Stallion Looks UGH-MAZING…

Our favorite entertainers and celebrities are busy these days. Good thing they leave nothing back on. 1. Even though they’re divorcing, KIM KARDSHIAN wished KANYE WEST a happy birthday. And KHLOE called him her “brother for life.”. 2. I don’t know how JOSH GAD got the exclusive on this, but...
MusicNME

Megan Thee Stallion and Marshmello team up for the club-ready ‘Bad Bitches’

Marshmello and Megan Thee Stallion have linked up for a thumping new EDM track titled ‘Bad Bitches’. The collaboration, which also features production by Miami-based DJ Nitti Gritti, samples a line of banter from one of Megan’s incendiary live shows. It comes as the third single from Marshmello’s imminent fourth...
Violent Crimesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Tory Lanez Speaks On Life Post Megan Thee Stallion Drama

Tory Lanez life and career flipped upside down after a pool party by Kylie Jenner. The media was abuzz when the news broke out that Tory Lanez was involved in an alleged shooting with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Despite original silence on the night’s proceedings, Megan Thee Stallion broke...
Musicjagurltv.com

New Music Friday: Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Polo G, and More!

It’s a new week, which means it’s time to update you with new music to add to your playlist. The captain of the hotties has released a new song after her self-care hiatus called “Thot Sh*T” that will have all the hotties outside this summer. After a long wait, the Migos has finally released the highly anticipated “Culture lll” and it brought back that flavor that we all love from them. Polo G also released his album “Hall of Fame” which features songs with Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Da Baby, and Young Thug. Check out who else dropped new music this week.
Musicboxden.com

Megan Thee Stallion “THOT sh-t” Video… WILD ENDING!?

I got lured in by the titles but from a purely directing standpoint the sh*t was dope. Damn the messages in these songs are so fu*ked now tho. I remember when like everyone was bugging on on Britney Spears that sh*t looks like a sesame street episode compared to this well wait sesame street be having crazy sh*t now too right? Awww hell idunno.
Celebritiessoonerpolitics.org

Ben Shapiro Reviews "Thot Sht" By Megan Thee Stallion

LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day. http://bit.ly/2QA8RbN Shapiro responds to rapper Megan Thee Stallion's latest hit that, as HuffPo claims, "takes aim at her GOP critics and portrays their outrage as hypocritical." Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3vnYNoX Watch full episodes of The Ben Shapiro Show here: https://bit.ly/3kKIgXt Don’t miss 'CANDACE,' the Daily Wire’s new show starring conservative lightning rod, Candace Owens. Join today: https://utm.io/udcMK My new book, 'The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent,’ is now available for pre-order! Secure your copy today before it releases on July 27th. Click here: https://utm.io/udkzQ Connect with me on social media: Twitter — https://twitter.com/benshapiro Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/officialbenshapiro Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/officialbenshapiro/?hl=en Snapchat — https://story.snapchat.com/p/a2bc877d-b2ed-47f5-974b-854523bbcd25 #TheBenShapiroShow #DailyWire.
Entertainmentdnyuz.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down GOP Outrage In New Video

Megan Thee Stallion has a message for conservative politicians and right-wing commentators who say her music is too vulgar: Watch your step. The Houston rapper dropped a video on Thursday for her new single “Thot Shit” that takes aim at her GOP critics and portrays their outrage as hypocritical. The...
EntertainmentGreenwichTime

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Join Made in America 2021 Lineup

Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival will return this year on Labor Day Weekend — Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th — at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Like many other live music events, Made in America was canceled last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions. The lineup for the 2021...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Lorde, more

Producer Robin Schulz has extended his deal with BMG and launched his own imprint Mentalo Music. “The extension of my publishing agreement puts an exclamation mark behind the satisfaction in terms of our collaboration and the establishment of the Mentalo Edition is a logical next step”, he says. Warner Chappell...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Young Dolph and Megan Thee Stallion Settle 600,000 Lawsuit

In March of last year, Young Dolph collabed with Houston hottie Megan The Stallion for their Juicy J-produced single titled “RNB.” The song went on to do its numbers but Megan and Dolph would be slapped with a 600,000$ lawsuit from goth and, Midnight Syndicate after claiming that their beat was stolen for the upbeat hip-hop track.