Court activity on May 25: Jonathan Michael Ruiz vs Diamond painting and sandblasting, LLC
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jonathan Michael Ruiz against Diamond painting and sandblasting, LLC on May 25: 'Complaint Against Diamond Painting And Sandblasting, Llc (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8874212) Filed By Jonathan Michael Ruiz. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)attorney Barry W Sartin, Jr Added To Party Jonathan Michael Ruiz(pty:pla).(sartin, Barry)'.louisianarecord.com