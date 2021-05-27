Court activity on May 25: Jonathan Michael Ruiz vs Diamond painting and sandblasting, LLC

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Donte Dean and One Vodka LLC against Redemption Spirits LLC on June 14: 'Order Transferring To Another District: Case Transferred To Division Of Eastern District Of Pennsylvania. (ordered By Senior Judge Sam R Cummings On 6/14/2021) (oyh) [transferred From Texas Northern On 6/15/2021.]'.