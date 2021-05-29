Cancel
Cambria County, PA

Infection rates fall, one new COVID-19 death reported in region

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 17 days ago
Infection rates for COVID-19 continue to fall across the state but edged higher in some of the region’s counties, the Department of Health reported Friday.

The state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard showed 3.8% of all COVID-19 tests came back as positive over the past seven days. That’s down from 4.5% positivity over the previous seven days.

Positivity rates under 5% are considered low risk for community transmission, the department said.

Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Westmoreland counties saw positivity fall, while Bedford, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties had small increases.

  • Cambria’s positivity rate was 3.5% this week, down from 4.1% for the previous seven days.
  • Somerset County had 4.8% positivity, down from 5.2%.
  • Blair County had 5.3% positivity, down from 6.7%; Westmoreland County had 3.4% positivity, down from 4.8%.
  • Bedford County had 8.3% positivity, up from 8.1%.
  • Indiana County had 5.9% positivity, up from 5.7%
  • Clearfield County had 6.1% positivity, up from 5.9%.
  • Centre County had 3.9% positivity, up from 3.7%.

There were 1,007 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,200,543. All eight counties in the region recorded fewer than 30 new cases.

One Westmoreland County death was the region’s only new fatality among 24 recorded Friday statewide. It brings the state total to 27,187 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Westmoreland had 24 new cases, Cambria and Blair had 20 each, Bedford had 17, Clearfield and Centre had seven each and Somerset had three new cases.

Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam on Friday credited COVID-19 mitigation efforts and flu shots for an unusually mild influenza season. There were 3,664 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and 21 flu-associated deaths statewide for the 2020-2021 flu season.

“As we end the flu season this year with fewer than 4,000 cases, I want to emphasize that this is one of the mildest flu seasons on record for Pennsylvania,” Beam said. “The previous season was higher than usual, with more than 130,900 cases of flu. That is a stark difference from where we ended in 2021.

“The low flu activity, in part, is a testament to effective COVID-19 mitigation efforts that also prevent the flu, since the two infectious diseases spread the same way. In addition, a record number of individuals got their flu vaccine this season.”

Johnstown, PA
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Cambria daily COVID-19 cases dropping; three deaths added

Cambria County added just 46 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and its seven day total dropped by nearly half from the past week, state figures show. But the county also added three deaths Sunday and its weekly total of seven was the highest since February. Now at 14,296 positive...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Clearfield County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 16 on Saturday and four on Sunday — according to the state Department of Health. Elk County reported 10 cases on Saturday and none on Sunday. Jefferson County reported three cases on Saturday and three more on Sunday, along with one additional death.