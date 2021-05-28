Cancel
Louisiana State

Bill to set up framework to tax recreational marijuana sales in Louisiana dies in House

By Michael Carroll
louisianarecord.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Richard Nelson's bill to create a marijuana tax framework was defeated on the House floor. Efforts to hash out a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana came to an end this month as a tax framework bill for cannabis died on a 47-48 vote in the state’s House of Representatives.

louisianarecord.com
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

House Passes Marijuana Legalization Bill, Sends It to Senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing the adult use of marijuana in Connecticut dodged a threatened veto on Wednesday, advancing a revamped bill that Gov. Ned Lamont supports by a narrow vote in the House of Representatives. The much-debated proposal now awaits final legislative approval in the Senate. “Connecticut’s...
PoliticsDaily Review

Edwards signs bill reforming marijuana laws

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 652 Tuesday, which will eliminate jail or prison time as a penalty for possession of 14 grams or less of marijuana, Louisiana Progress said in a release. The measure, which was authored by Rep. Cedric Glover, also will reduce...
Minnesota Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Minnesota Marijuana Legalization Bill Clears Fourth House Committee

A bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota cleared a fourth House committee on Wednesday, bringing it another step closer to a floor vote in the chamber. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (D), Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) and other lawmakers filed the measure last month. It would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and cultivate up to eight plants, four of which could be mature. The House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee heard testimony from advocates and industry stakeholders, and members put a number of questions to Winkler. Lawmakers voted 8-5 to advance the legislation. This comes three weeks after the Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy Committee approved the bill. Previously, it’s moved through the Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee and the Commerce Finance and Policy Committee as well. During Wednesday’s hearing, the panel approved an amendment that adds a definition for hemp and lays out the process that regulators would follow if they suspect that marijuana products are being distributed in violation of the statute. “Legalization of adult-use cannabis is coming to Minnesota one time or another,” Winkler said. “The question is not whether we are able to stop the trend. The question is whether we are well-prepared to do this right from the beginning.” “We’ve heard consistently that a cannabis marketplace is an opportunity for small- and medium-sized Minnesota businesses to be successful, to create jobs and opportunity throughout Minnesota,” he said. “And we want to make sure that people who have been most adversely affected by the war on drugs have an opportunity not only to have criminal records expunged and to have their records cleared, but to have an opportunity to participate in the growth of a new business at the very foundation.” The legislation next…
Congress & CourtsNBC Connecticut

Special Session Will Address Recreational Marijuana Bill

Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol for a special session where they will take up a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana. House lawmakers will convene for the special session on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Connecticut Senate narrowly approved the bill, but the session ended before House lawmakers...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Louisiana House rejects extending motion picture production tax credit

Jun. 4—Louisiana rejected extending the end of the Hollywood tax credit for another couple years on Thursday night. The House voted 45-37 to defeat Senate Bill 173, which would have kept around two years longer the costly tax benefit many say is the reason why so many filmmakers choose Louisiana to produce their movies and television productions.
Louisiana Statenatchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana Conservative Caucus Opposes Harmful Sales Tax Increase

The Louisiana Conservative Caucus, consisting of 41 members of the Louisiana House of Representatives, has made its first formal policy decision by opposing the Senate amendment to House Speaker Pro-Temp Magee’s (R – Houma) House Bill 514. House Bill 514 narrowly passed the House to impose a sales tax on crude or raw medical marijuana. Last week Senator Rick Ward (R – Port Allen) added an unrelated amendment to make the “temporary” 0.45% general sales tax permanent and direct that revenue to the DOTD without mandating any reforms. Ward’s amendment would make permanent a “temporary” sales tax increase that was passed in 2018 with the promise of expiring in 2025 to give legislators time to reform the state’s budget and spending.
Hartford, CTncadvertiser.com

Recreational cannabis bill favored by Lamont passes the state House

HARTFORD — Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives Wednesday stripped out a controversial Senate amendment on legalizing marijuana, then led approval of the recreational cannabis bill endorsed by Gov. Ned Lamont. The bill passed 76-62 after seven-and-a-half-hour debate, sending it back to the Senate Thursday for final action....
Colorado StateNWI.com

Colorado pot tax hike proponents get bipartisan endorsements

DENVER (AP) — A coalition that wants to ask Colorado voters to approve higher taxes on recreational marijuana to help children make up for learning losses during the pandemic and address special needs for low-income and disadvantaged students said Wednesday it’s been endorsed by former Democratic and Republican governors. Learning...
Congress & Courtsctnewsjunkie.com

House Narrowly Votes To Legalize Cannabis

On a narrow vote Wednesday, the House passed a bill legalizing recreational cannabis but not before changing its language to avoid a veto from the governor, forcing the bill back to the state Senate for a third debate. The House approved the bill on a 76 to 62 vote after...
Fryeburg, MEconwaydailysun.com

Chris Gordon: Please vote no on recreational marijuana sales in Fryeburg

The voters of Fryeburg will be asked Thursday to vote yes or no on allowing five licenses for the retail sale of adult recreational marijuana in Fryeburg. I am writing on behalf of the Trustees of Fryeburg Academy to encourage the voters to vote no. Our primary responsibility is the well-being of our students, and our view is allowing recreational marijuana sales in town is in conflict with that effort for the following reasons:
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
The Current Media

Legislative Roundup: Sales tax collections amendment headed to voters; sports betting clears House; social media censorship bill falters

The proposed constitutional amendment to consolidate local sales tax collections under state control cleared its last hurdles Thursday when the House and Senate unanimously and almost simultaneously approved the compromise version worked out in a conference committee. The conference report on House Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s HB199 was approved 101-0 in...
Lansing, MIFox47News

Michigan Senate and House vote on bill that lets businesses get reimbursed for sales taxes paid on COVID-related items

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan businesses with COVID-19 safety protocols could retroactively seek a refund for sales taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants and plexiglass barriers under bills nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Senate unanimously approved the Republican-sponsored legislation Wednesday. It previously cleared the House but goes...
Louisiana StateBaton Rouge Business Report

Tax reform bills could improve Louisiana’s business rating

It took until the last day of the session, but Louisiana lawmakers succeeded in passing a tax reform package Thursday that would simplify a complicated tax code—and make the state more economically competitive, according to policy nonprofit Tax Foundation. Because these measures are reliant on constitutional amendments, voters will ultimately...