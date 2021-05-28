Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Celebrate Playoff Homecoming in 109-95 Win Over Suns

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first home playoff game in more than eight years with a 109-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Dennis Schröder added 20 points as the seventh-seeded defending NBA champs took a 2-1 lead on the Suns with their second straight victory in the first-round series. Game 4 is Sunday in Los Angeles. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who are in an early hole in their first postseason series in 11 years. Phoenix also came unglued in the final minute when Devin Booker and Jae Crowder both were sent to the locker room early.

1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
149
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARed Bluff Daily News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBASFGate

LeBron James endorses Steph Curry for NBA MVP ahead of Warriors-Lakers play-in game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received endorsements to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award from Shaquille O'Neal, Ja Morant and now LeBron James. While speaking to reporters Sunday night after it was confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Warriors in Wednesday night's play-in game, James gave a full-throated endorsement of Curry's MVP candidacy.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players With Everything to Prove in Playoffs

Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) With the regular season meeting its end yesterday and the play-in tournament soon to follow, the long awaited reunion between the Phoenix Suns and the NBA playoffs is now just around the corner. Ending a 10-year drought, the Suns know exactly how much this moment means to their fans, even despite their unfamiliarity with the postseason atmosphere.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAchatsports.com

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAYardbarker

Jared Dudley On Teams Trying To Avoid The Lakers Early In The Playoffs: "I Don’t Call It Avoiding, I Just Call It Good Strategy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with the 7th spot in the Western Conference, something utterly unthinkable at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency played a significant role in the Lakers dropping to the play-in tournament months after fighting for the top spots in the conference. However, this doesn't mean that they will be an easy rival to face in the postseason.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Film study: How close is Anthony Davis to 100% heading into the playoffs?

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been back on the floor for more than three weeks now after an extended absence of nearly three months following a re-aggravation of the Achilles issue and calf strain he was dealing with, essentially giving him the off-season he never had but badly needed. This...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBASports Illustrated

Can the Lakers Win Their Series vs. the Suns Without Anthony Davis?

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, Ben Pickman and Wilton Jackson break down the Lakers' chances of beating the Suns if Anthony Davis can't play. The Suns evened up their first-round playoff series on Sunday and Anthony Davis left the game in the first half with a groin injury.
NBAPosted by
InsideHook

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.