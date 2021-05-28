Lakers Celebrate Playoff Homecoming in 109-95 Win Over Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first home playoff game in more than eight years with a 109-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Dennis Schröder added 20 points as the seventh-seeded defending NBA champs took a 2-1 lead on the Suns with their second straight victory in the first-round series. Game 4 is Sunday in Los Angeles. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who are in an early hole in their first postseason series in 11 years. Phoenix also came unglued in the final minute when Devin Booker and Jae Crowder both were sent to the locker room early.