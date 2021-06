BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of the Arts announces the release of applications for the Louisiana Cultural Districts program. The application period is now open. Any municipal or parish government can now apply to have a specific geographic area considered for designation as a Cultural District. Additionally, current eligible Louisiana Cultural Districts are able to apply for a boundary expansion. The deadline to submit applications is Saturday, August 1. All applications must be completed and submitted through the Louisiana Cultural Districts online portal, louisianaculturaldistricts.org.