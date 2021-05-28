Case activity for Joseph Schembre vs Monsanto Company on May 26

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activities in the suit brought by Joseph Schembre against Monsanto Company on May 26. 'Complaint With Jury Demand Against All Defendants (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8875481) Filed By Joseph Schembre. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)attorney John C. Enochs Added To Party Joseph Schembre(pty:pla).(enochs, John)'