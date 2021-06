FRI MAY 28 – VIRTUAL STORY HOUR AT HUNTINGBURG LIBRARY – The Virtual Story Hour is held every Friday on Facebook. Everyone welcome. FRI MAY 28 – SIGN UP BEGINS FOR SUMMER READING PROGRAM AT HUNTINGBURG LIBRARY – Families invited to sign up for Summer Reading program. Each participant will receive a reading log to track books, a calendar of events, and a list of prizes. Sign up at the library. Everyone welcome.