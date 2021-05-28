CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool, Dry Memorial Day Weekend Ahead

 2021-05-28

ILLINOIS (RFD) — After a wet Thursday, the National Weather Service says get ready for almost perfect weather...

13 WHAM

Cool weekend ahead

After a trio of much milder days for mid-October, things have changed drastically over the last 18 hours. A cold front swept through Western New York overnight and this morning, and as a result, our afternoon temperatures never really got out of the 40s. A cool air mass has pushed its way across the Great Lakes as the weekend begins, and temperatures will be below average because of it.
ROCHESTER, NY
abc27.com

Cooler today, mainly dry for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 52. SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 58. SUNDAY: Sunny Start, Clouds Late. Stray Showers After Sunset. Hi 60. Clouds quickly developed today as a trough of low pressure sends energy/dynamics our way out of the northwest. Cool air is also trickling in, but overall today has been seasonable. Temperatures remain in the 60s this evening and overall a very low chance of rain exists with the clouds arriving from the west. Winds remain relatively calm too for this evening and tonight.
News4Jax.com

Warm, dry and lots of sun this weekend

Warming through the afternoon with a few showers possible. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with limited rain chances today followed by a dry, warm and sun filled weekend. Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind, southwest 5 - 10 mph. Showers possible across the area, 10 percent. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy skies late with patchy fog inland.
fox2detroit.com

Cool & Cloudy Weekend Ahead

We are off to a chilly start today with highs only expected in the low 50s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Though a stray shower is possible on Saturday, a better chance for rain moves in Sunday night and through the day on Monday.
WAFB

Staying warm, mainly dry this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cool front will meander nearby over the next day or so, with areas north of the interstates a bit more likely to at least get a brief taste of drier, less humid air. Those south of the interstates will be stuck with the ‘muggies’ through the weekend as the cool front loses it southward momentum.
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: From cool and dry to warm and wet

Cloudy, cool and dry to start the weekend, but we'll end up warm and wet by Sunday. Breaking down the forecast in your weekend weather planner:. Clouds will dominate the skies on Friday, which will also keep our temperatures below normal with cool highs in the upper 50s. A little...
News4Jax.com

Dry and sunny weekend on the horizon

Happy Fri-yay! The warm and dry stretch continues. We’re in the 80s now, but once the sun sets our temperatures will cool off into the mid 60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Saturday will be another sunny and warm day with temperatures slightly above average in the mid 80s. Winds...
wgno.com

Dry but warm weekend ahead

A weak front is working through the area on Friday and will continue to push south through the day. This front does not have a lot of noticeable weather with it. There is a line of clouds and a slightly drier airmass with it. A spotty shower or two is possible south of I-10 through the day.
wcbi.com

Warm and dry weekend, unsettled next week

SUMMARY: This weekend, humidity and unseasonable warmth look to return to the area ahead of a cold front. As the front moves through Monday, we will likely see some scattered showers and storms. Temps cool back down a bit for the latter part of the week, with another much stronger front moving through Wednesday night. This front could bring the first big fall severe weather risk of 2021, so we’ll be watching closely. Much cooler and drier air looks to follow for the end of next week.
desotocountynewsroom.com

Sunny and Cool Today with a Warmer Weekend

Sunny today with winds from the NW at 5 mph. Today’s high will be 71 with a low tonight of 50. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70’s, lows in the lower 60’s, and winds from the South at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs...
WHNT-TV

Dry and Warmer Weekend

This weekend’s weather looks fantastic! Expect cool mornings (especially on Saturday) and pleasant afternoons. It gets a bit warm by Sunday with the temperature climbing to around 80°. We stay rain-free through the weekend too, so the weather looks pretty much perfect for whatever plans you have!
alabamawx.com

Dry Weekend Ahead; Active Weather Next Week

SEVERE CLEAR: Nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon other than a few cirrus streaks. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s over North Alabama, with low 80s over some of the southern counties. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low in the 45-52 degree range. Dry weather continues...
localdvm.com

A cool, but seasonal weekend ahead

Tonight, some clouds and perhaps a few upslope showers near the Allegany Front may be seen; otherwise, it will be dry. Temperatures this evening look to range from the mid and upper 40s to near 60 degrees near the Beltway. This weekend will be dry and partly cloudy, but it sets the stage for big changes heading our way next week. Saturday high pressure will be with us leading to dry and seasonable conditions and high temperatures look to stay in the mid-60s and on Sunday the WDVM weather team we’ll be tracking the first of two storm systems that will bring unsettled weather to the area next week. As the high-pressure system pushes offshore Sunday, we’ll see an increase in clouds, as a warm front head north and through the region on Sunday. Most of us will stay dry, but a few folks in far western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia could see some showers. The warm front will continue to move north through the area Sunday night into Monday, bringing areas a few sprinkles and light showers to the region, with the bulk of the shower activity staying in Pennsylvania. Monday, the first storm brings us a warm day with some scattered showers and storms and then cools us down Tuesday. It will become quite windy behind the cold front and then more sunshine will be seen by mid-week. A second storm system looks to approach the area later next week. Daytime high temperatures, with the exception of Monday, will be in the low to mid-60s.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Part of the weekend dry

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — The weekend is expected to start out dry. This includes tonight for Friday night football. There could be a few sprinkles this evening otherwise breezy and cool. Saturday will feature chilly conditions with times of sun and clouds. A low pressure system will move in during the day Sunday and bring widespread rain to the area.
