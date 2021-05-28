Chicagoans fearful of crime can’t get FOID cards

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, IL — With the clock ticking on the Illinois Legislature’s spring session, there doesn’t seem to be any movement on addressing the persistent backlog of Firearm Owner Identification card applications. Tens of thousands of Illinoisans have been waiting months, if not more than year, to have their FOID card renewal applications processed. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois State Police have extended the deadline for current FOID cardholders in getting their renewal.

