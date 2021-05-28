Two policemen remove an unconscious man from a burning vehicle just before it explodes (VIDEO)

The firefighters and medical services of Austin (Texas, USA), answered an emergency call this Monday to help a man who had been trapped in his burning van. Officers Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda, who arrived on the scene ahead of firefighters, acted without hesitation and quickly removed the man from the vehicle. As can be seen in the video recorded by a witness, one of the agents broke the window to open the door and they both pulled the man out before an explosion occurred and the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.