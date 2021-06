E3 2021 naturally brings with it a ton of new game trailers. The year's show and those surrounding it proved to be exciting platforms to see some awesome trailers for the biggest upcoming games. Below we've compiled some of the season's biggest trailer highlights for your viewing pleasure. To catch up with GameSpot's coverage of E3 2021, check out our Play For All event hub, where we'll be posting all the latest stories the moment they get announced. You can also check out our E3 recap for a breakdown of everything that happened.