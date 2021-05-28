Cancel
Green Hell Unleashes Intense Jungle Action For PS4 On June 9

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Creepy Jar has slapped a June 9, 2021 release date on Green Hell for PS4 and Xbox One. Green Hell plonks gamers in the Amazonian rainforest in an open-world survival simulator, where you’re left alone to your devices in an effort to survive without any food or starting equipment. Here, you’ll do whatever it takes to stay alive: start fires, build camps, hunt for food and treat any diseases and wounds you pick up along the way.

