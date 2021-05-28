Chicory: A Colorful Tale Release Date Set For June 10 On PS5 And PS4
FINJI has announced that Chicory: A Colorful Tale will launch for PS5 and PS4 on June 10, 2021. The brainchild of Greg Lobanov, Chicory: A Colorful Tale features a soundtrack composed by Lena Raine and sees players harnessing the power of art to explore environments while solving puzzles in an effort to restore color to the world. The game sports multiple languages at launch including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.www.psu.com