Chicory: A Colorful Tale Release Date Set For June 10 On PS5 And PS4

Are you also waiting for Samurai Warriors 5? Read the full article to know the release dates of the same. Samurai Warriors 5 is a hack and slash game published by Koei Tecmo. This game is originated in Japan and is known as Sengoku Musou 5 Japan. For those who do not know the meaning of hack and slash, it means that the main character of the game will be up for a fight against hundreds of enemies on the battlefield. The objective of the main character is to defeat the boss enemy or enemy commander. Koei Tecmo has promised in their Nintendo Direct Presentation that there are going to be the revamped character designs for this game. They also mentioned that Samurai Warriors 5 is going to be a “fresh re-imagining” of the franchise.