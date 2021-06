Here’s an update from CD Projekt Red that may take the bad taste of Cyberpunk 2077’s botched release out of your mouth: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition is finally making its way onto the PlayStation Now streaming service. With The Witcher 3’s next-gen ports still on the horizon, this seems like a good opportunity for PS Now subscribers to familiarize themselves with the title before it hits PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. Players will once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, professional monster slayer, and set out in search of the Child of Prophecy–his adopted daughter, Ciri. This open-world dark fantasy adventure will take you across the monster-infested Continent and through a branching narrative where choices matter and consequences are merciless. If you want to know more, check out this grimly atmospheric launch trailer.