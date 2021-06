Many people in the world of e-sports are simply obsessed with apex legends and the game has been an instant hit, it enjoys millions of players from all over the globe engaging in multiplayer battles every day. But if there is one thing that makes it a little annoying is the increased level of competitiveness that you might have to face coming from the other players. The matchmaking system or algorithm of the game doesn't work as astoundingly as it should and that is why at times you are trapped with some of the most high-end and professional players on your team. This is not something that a beginner player wants but good for you there is a workaround that too and it is called boosting.