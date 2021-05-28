Cancel
Sonic Rangers Is Reportedly The Name Of Sonic Team’s New Game

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA’s freshly-announced 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game is apparently going to be called Sonic Rangers, according to a slip-up in a press release sent out by the company. The new Sonic Team-developed title was announced during the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary stream yesterday evening, but little else was revealed, not even its official name. However, an early press release obtained by Eurogamer mentions ‘Sonic Rangers’ in the slew of announcement recaps.

www.psu.com
