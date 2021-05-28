Sonic Rangers Is Reportedly The Name Of Sonic Team’s New Game

A tale of crunches, team division, and bad reviews. Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) was supposed to be the franchise’s first step into the HD gaming. It’s safe to say that this game tripped and fell at the doorway. First announced at E3 2005, Sonic the Hedgehog was a 3D platformer that took advantage of the Havok Physics engine. To say that the fanbase was excited was an understatement. This was the beloved blue blur’s first foray into HD and the highly choreographed and scripted demo revealed at E3 looked almost too good to be true (fans would find out later that it was).