Sonic Rangers Is Reportedly The Name Of Sonic Team’s New Game
SEGA’s freshly-announced 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game is apparently going to be called Sonic Rangers, according to a slip-up in a press release sent out by the company. The new Sonic Team-developed title was announced during the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary stream yesterday evening, but little else was revealed, not even its official name. However, an early press release obtained by Eurogamer mentions ‘Sonic Rangers’ in the slew of announcement recaps.www.psu.com