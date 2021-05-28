10 Best Keyboards for Designers in 2021_

To find the best keyboards for designers you’ll want to determine the features that fit with you and your work. If the ability to seamlessly cross over among multiple devices is crucial, consider looking for a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard or wireless keyboard with easy device swapping and solid battery life. To choose the best keyboards for graphic design work, may also want to consider advanced features like N key rollover and programmable macro shortcuts. Most designers will also prefer a keyboard with a well-thought-out keyboard UI and an aesthetically pleasing design as well to make for the best overall typing experience. If you spend long hours using your graphic design keyboard for work, consider an ergonomic keyboard that gives the option of a more natural hand position and less fatigue.