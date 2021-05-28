11 Best Mechanical Keyboards in 2021_

To choose the best mechanical keyboard you’ll want to pick one with the feature set you need for work, gaming, and typing, and make sure it suits your preferences when it comes to the typing experience. If you prefer tactile and clicky switches with noticeable effort and feedback, a mechanical keyboard is definitely the way to go. We recommend looking for a keyboard with durable materials and good build quality. Other than these basic qualities, the most important features will depend on individual users’ needs. The best mechanical keyboard for programming may be a keyboard that allows easy key remapping and supports Dvorak as well as Qwerty layouts. If you’re looking for the best mechanical keyboard for gaming, you might insist on minimal input lag, anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover. If you spend long hours typing on mechanical keyboards for work, consider an ergonomic keyboard.