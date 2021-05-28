10 Best Keyboards for Editing in 2021_

The keyboard is probably one of the most used apps on any Android device, and possibly also one of the most underappreciated ones. Most of the time, you’ll be perfectly content with the keyboard that comes pre-installed on your device. But that’s until you discover that there are so many awesome keyboards out there that can really take your typing experience to the next level. It’s easy to become complacent with what comes pre-installed and stick with it forever — even if it’s not the best option. But why settle for something mediocre?