As Thomas J. West III writes for Primetimer today, much has been said about the Kardashians over the past 15 years, but there’s no denying that the famous family and their E! reality show forever altered the media landscape. When Keeping Up with the Kardashians first debuted in 2007, viewers saw a mom struggling to balance family and work, three sisters stocking shelves in their local clothing store, and their two half-sisters dealing with awkward tweendom. So much has changed since those early years, and tonight the family reflects on how far they’ve come in the KUWTK series finale, an hour-long affair that aims to give the family some closure as they embark on new adventures.