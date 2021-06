Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2021 Jun 1:AAC0008921. doi: 10.1128/AAC.00089-21. Online ahead of print. A ceftolozane/tazobactam and ceftazime/avibactam resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolate was recovered after treatment (including azithromycin, meropenem and ceftolozane/tazobactam) from a patient that had developed ventilator associated pneumonia after Covid-19 infection. Whole genome sequencing revealed that the strain, belonging to ST274, had acquired a nonsense mutation leading to a truncated carbapenem porin OprD (W277X), a 7-bp deletion (nt213Δ7) in NfxB (negative regulator of the efflux pump MexCD-OprJ), and two missense mutations (Q178R, S133G) located within the first Large Periplasmic Loop of MexD. Through the construction of mexD mutants and complementation assays with wild-type nfxB, it was evidenced that resistance to the novel cephalosporin-β-lactamase inhibitor combinations was caused by the modification of MexD substrate specificity.