Charleston, SC

Obituary Marjorie (Heisser) Croker

The Post and Courier
 19 days ago

Marjorie (Heisser) Croker, age 85, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, May 10, 2021, with her son Drew by her side. She is survived by six loving children, Alfred J. (Rosslyn) Heisser III, Geralyn (William) Huba, William Heisser (Laine Skiendiel), Janine (John) O’Connor, Andrew Heisser and Stephanie (Donald) Hensley; son-in-law, William Como; 12 grandchildren, Casey Heisser, Gregory, Eric and Amelia Huba, Philip and Stephen Heisser, Jacob and Justin Bergin, Nicholas, Joseph and Isabella Como, Zachery Hensley; and great-grandchildren; brother, Stephen (Julie) Koetzner; sister-in-law, Marguerite Koetzner; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, Alfred J. Heisser, Jr. and William L. Croker; daughter, Marjorie Como; and brother, Richard Koetzner.

